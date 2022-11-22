Skip to main content

Director Of The "Shaq" Documentary Says Kobe Bryant's Family Requested To Reduce Kobe's Parts In The Series

Shaquille O'Neal achieved a whole lot during his time in the NBA but he undoubtedly had most of his success while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. He led the team to a three-peat and won Finals MVP on all 3 occasions, solidifying his place among the all-time greats.

Playing the perfect support role to Shaq during those years was Kobe Bryant, and while their partnership was extremely successful on the court, they were totally at odds with each other off it. Bryant and O'Neal beefed for the longest time before eventually settling their differences a few years back.

Director Of The "Shaq" Documentary Reveals A Request Made By Kobe Bryant's Family

When HBO announced that they were going to be releasing a 4-part docuseries titled "Shaq," there was a lot of excitement among fans. The series was to chronicle Shaq's life, and that was sure to be a great watch in itself, but Kobe would feature heavily as well because of the dynamics of their relationship. Bryant's family, however, made a request that his clips in the series be reduced, as per director Robert Alexander.

(starts at 1:23 mark):

"But to be transparent, we also got to a point where we had a certain amount of their story in the film. Kobe's family essentially requested that we reduce the amount of Kobe we have in the film."

When asked why that might be the case, Alexander stated, "I'm not totally sure, but out of respect for their wishes we did it, we went ahead and we complied... So I'm very proud with what we ended up with, as far as the amount of Kobe content that we have, that relates to Shaq's story, but at the end of the day, it's a Shaq film."

You have to respect his family's wishes in this instance. They might have felt a bit uncomfortable for whatever reason if there was too much Kobe on there, and we don't really have any right to question them on it. The first part of the series will come out on the 23rd of November, and the trailer for the series is out.

Shaq also recently expressed some regret for not regularly keeping in touch with Bryant after they had mended fences. The two probably felt they would have a lot of opportunities to catch up in the future, but fate, unfortunately, had other ideas.

