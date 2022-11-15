Shaquille O'Neal Says His Superpower Is Getting Mad: "When I Get Mad It's Over"

Credit: Fadeaway World

When we talk about the most physically dominant players in the history of the NBA, there are two names that immediately come to mind, Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O'Neal. Most of us weren't fortunate enough to see Wilt play, but Shaq wasn't a bad consolation prize by any means.

When he was at his absolute peak, Shaq was a force of nature and no one in the league had an answer for him. He led the Lakers to a historic three-peat from 2000 to 2002 and the way he brushed aside the competition those days was truly special.

Shaquille O'Neal Says His Superpower Is Getting Mad

O'Neal would go on to win another title with the Miami Heat after leaving the Lakers and while he loves his championship rings, there was so much more to his career and life, in general. With that in mind, HBO is set to release a 4-part docuseries titled 'SHAQ', which would chronicle his journey toward becoming one of the greats of the game. The first part is set to come out on the 23rd of November and HBO released a trailer for the series yesterday.

There is a lot to unpack from that but one thing that does stand out is when he speaks about how teams got very physical with him. That was really the only way to stop him but it angered Shaq and he did play better when he got mad. It didn't always have something to do with his opponents either, as he once dropped 61 points on the Clippers after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had criticized him.

If Shaq had been so driven for his whole career and was more committed to doing everything it took to stay in the best possible shape, an already impressive resume would have looked a lot better. He doesn't really have a lot of regrets though as he did accomplish a lot and ended up making a lot of money, which ensured that he could take care of his family.

