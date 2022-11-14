Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O'Neal has gone down as one of the greatest players to have ever stepped foot on an NBA court. Arguably the most dominant force the league had ever seen, Shaq won 4 NBA titles to go with an MVP, and he was so great that many believe he underachieved in his career.

Still, he was a great player for a fairly long period of time and, thanks to it, ended up earning nearly $300 million during his career. Shaq has also gone on to become an incredibly successful businessman after retirement, which has led to him having a massive net worth of $400 million. He once revealed how many businesses he is involved in, and it is always great to see an athlete do so well in life once their playing days are over.

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Where His $400 Million Will Go When He Passes Away

We, unfortunately, hear at times about players who have squandered the millions that they earned, but Shaq wasn't going to let that happen. With all this money, though, the question arises of what happens to it once he passes away. O'Neal was asked about it, and while he didn't say it directly, he implied that it will go to his family.

"My family relied on me and everybody looked up to me. My grandmother used to tell me at an early age, 'You gonna be the one.'" Shaq replied. "'The one for what, grandma?'" She then added, "'You gonna be the one that just make life easier for everybody.' And I used to tell her, 'You know what grandma? When I get rich, Imma buy you a big old house in Newark, New Jersey.' That was one of the first things I did. So, to not be one of those things, I said to myself, 'Alright, I'm making a lot of money. Now, what do I do with it?'"

It was a lovely gesture on his part to buy a house for his grandmother. As she said, he is the one who will make life easier for everyone else in the family, and they will be the beneficiaries in this case, even if he doesn't say it directly here.

He may have his flaws, but there is no doubt that Shaq is a very big-hearted individual. He even helps out strangers on occasion, like when he helped a woman buy laptops for her children or when he gifted PS5s and Nintendo Switches to underprivileged kids on Christmas.

