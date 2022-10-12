LeBron James' The Shop Will Not Air Episode Featuring Kanye West After Controversial Remarks By The Rapper

Controversial hip-hop star, fashion designer, and founder of DONDA Sports who signed Jaylen Brown, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has been removed from an episode of 'The Shop' along with LeBron James. 'The Shop' is the closest thing LeBron has to a podcast and usually features a variety of very influential guests from all walks of life.

Andscape broke the news that an episode with Kanye West was recorded for The Shop but one that will never make it to air because of controversial comments made by Ye during the recording.

“Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye West. Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments. Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes. We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks. While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate. I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation and apologize to our guests and crew. Hate speech should never have an audience.” (h/t Andscape)

Ye is in extremely hot water right now by making insensitive comments against Black and Jewish communities. With the goal of not giving a larger platform to his problematic opinions, Maverick Carter and LeBron have made the decision to not air it at all.

Is This The Right Move?

Deplatforming someone like Kanye West is nearly impossible, so it was smart of LeBron to not get himself in trouble by association for whatever remarks Ye makes on his show. James would be held responsible for aiding the spread of these opinions, which would be a massive hit to him personally.

Censorship is not right but Ye has his own platforms with millions tuning in where he can spread his message. Maverick Carter and LeBron would ruin what they've built as many people would then associate them with the opinions spewed on their show. If they cannot endorse it, they shouldn't release it.