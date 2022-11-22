Skip to main content

Michael Jordan Is The Only Player To Win A Championship With Only One Teammate Scoring Double-Digit Points

There are many reasons why fans consider Michael Jordan to be the greatest basketball player of all time. Be it his impact on the popularity of the NBA or simply how amazing of a skill set he possessed to dominate every team in the league. But one of the biggest reasons behind MJ being considered the GOAT was how important he was to the Chicago Bulls.

Many players have donned the Bulls jersey over the years, but Jordan is undoubtedly the GOAT, and that too by a huge distance. Many may wonder why that is the case. Well, a huge contributor to that was that MJ never backed off during all six NBA Finals that he played in.

If anything, he had an insane ability to carry his team to winning rings. It was proven in the 1997 NBA Finals.

Michael Jordan's Rare Achievement

Speaking of MJ being a truly dominant player in the NBA Finals, it's obvious from several accolades. For starters, Jordan has the most NBA Finals MVP awards in the history of the NBA.

But today our focus is not on that. Instead, we are focusing on his Finals performance in the 1997 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz. The 1997 NBA Finals are most popularly known for Mike's iconic Game 5 flu game, where he dominated the Jazz despite being sick.

However, when we look at the entire series, there was only one player other than Jordan that averaged double-digit points throughout the Finals.

Yes, it was none other than Scottie Pippen, who averaged points in double-digits during the 1997 NBA Finals. As for Mike, he averaged a stunning 32.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists in the 1997 NBA Finals. It is yet another rare stat, and no one in the history of the league has done it other than the Chicago Bulls legend.

