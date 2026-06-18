Richard Jefferson Shares Funny Story About How LeBron James Got Him Waived To Sign Dwyane Wade

Richard Jefferson still remembers the moment he realized his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers was probably coming to an end.

Speaking on The Richard Show, Jefferson joked about how LeBron James essentially got him waived from Cleveland so the team could make room for Dwyane Wade during the 2017 offseason.

“I wasn’t there. That was around the time I got traded, or when Bron wavied me. Look, it was between one of his favorite teammates and one of his best friends. When D-Wade got bought out and came back, I was looking around like, ‘There’s a roster problem here.’ And they were like, ‘Yeah, Richard, we know.'”

Richard Jefferson on how LeBron got him waived so the Cavs could get Wade “It was between one of his favorite teammates and one of his best friends…I’m like, there’s a roster problem here. And they’re like, “Yeah Richard, we know.” (h/t @NBA__Courtside) pic.twitter.com/INneSWVGfK — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 18, 2026

It was classic Jefferson. Funny, honest, and just self-aware enough to make the story land. At the time, Wade had just been bought out by the Chicago Bulls and was looking for his next team. The Cavaliers were an obvious destination because of his close friendship with LeBron. The two had won two championships together in Miami and remained one of the most famous player duos of their era.

The only problem was that Cleveland had to clear space. Jefferson ended up being part of that roster crunch. In October 2017, the Cavaliers traded Jefferson, Kay Felder, two future second-round picks, and cash considerations to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for the draft rights to Dimitrios Agravanis and Sergey Gladyr.

Jefferson was later waived by Atlanta. That opened the door for Wade to officially join Cleveland.

For Jefferson, it was a tough but understandable business move. He had become a beloved veteran with the Cavaliers, especially after helping them win the 2016 NBA championship. During his two seasons in Cleveland, Jefferson averaged 5.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 0.9 assists while shooting 45.2% from the field and 35.5% from three-point range.

His numbers were not massive, but his value went beyond the box score. Jefferson gave Cleveland veteran toughness, wing defense, corner shooting, locker room chemistry, and playoff experience. He was also one of the funniest personalities on the roster and became a fan favorite because of his role in the Cavaliers’ title run.

But when Wade became available, the situation changed. Wade joined the Cavaliers for the 2017-18 season and came off the bench for most of his brief run in Cleveland. He averaged 11.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 45.5% from the field in 46 games.

The idea looked great on paper. LeBron and Wade reunited. Derrick Rose was also there. Isaiah Thomas was expected to return from injury. Kevin Love remained part of the core. Cleveland looked like it was loading up for another Finals run.

But it never really worked the way people expected. The Cavaliers struggled with chemistry, defensive consistency, and too many overlapping pieces. Wade was still productive, but the fit was not perfect. By the 2018 trade deadline, Cleveland completely reshaped the roster and traded Wade back to the Miami Heat, allowing him to finish the season with the franchise where he became a legend.

Jefferson, meanwhile, signed with the Denver Nuggets after being waived by Atlanta. He played sparingly during the 2017-18 season, appearing in 20 games before eventually transitioning into retirement and becoming one of the most entertaining analysts in basketball media.

Looking back, the story is more funny than bitter. Jefferson clearly understands the reality of the situation. LeBron had a chance to bring in one of his closest friends and former championship teammates. Cleveland needed a roster spot. Jefferson was the veteran who ended up paying the price.

It may have been cold in the moment. But years later, Jefferson can laugh about it. And honestly, the way he tells it makes the whole thing sound exactly like NBA roster politics at its funniest.

When Dwyane Wade became available, everyone in Cleveland knew something had to give. Richard Jefferson just happened to be the guy looking around the room, saying what everyone already knew.