Rui Hachimura Could Be Odd Man Out As Lakers Eye Retaining Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard

The Los Angeles Lakers want to keep Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard, and that could put Rui Hachimura in a difficult position this offseason.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the Lakers are interested in retaining both Smart and Kennard after both players became important pieces around Luka Doncic. The problem is that Hachimura is also entering free agency after one of the best shooting seasons of his career, and there may not be enough money or roster clarity for everyone.

That is where things get complicated. Hachimura averaged 11.5 points and 3.3 rebounds during the regular season while shooting 51.4% from the field and an excellent 44.3% from three-point range. He was even better in the playoffs, averaging 17.5 points while shooting 54.9% from the field and 56.9% from three.

Those are not small numbers. For a Lakers team that needed size, spacing, and reliable scoring next to Doncic, Hachimura gave them exactly that. He was efficient, strong, and comfortable playing off the ball. He also made $18.3 million last season, and after that type of playoff run, he will likely expect a contract in that range or possibly higher.

That may be the issue. Smart and Kennard both fill specific needs that the Lakers clearly value.

Smart averaged 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 39.5% from the field and 33.1% from three. The shooting was not elite, but his defense, toughness, communication, and playoff experience mattered.

Smart was reportedly recruited to Los Angeles by Doncic, and he enjoyed his role with the Lakers. He has until June 29 to decide on his $5.4 million player option, but according to ESPN, he is hoping for a new contract and a raise.

Kennard may be even more important offensively. After arriving from the Atlanta Hawks at the trade deadline in a deal involving Gabe Vincent and a second-round pick, Kennard gave the Lakers exactly what they needed: elite shooting. He averaged 9.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 52.7% from the field and 44.8% from three-point range for the Lakers.

In the playoffs, his value became even clearer. Kennard averaged 11.5 points while shooting 47.4% from three, stepping into a bigger role when Doncic was out. He had multiple huge shooting outbursts against the Houston Rockets and helped swing two or three games with his shot-making.

For a team built around Doncic, keeping shooters like Kennard is essential.

That is why Hachimura could become the odd man out. Several league sources reportedly believe he may need to explore the open market to find the type of deal he wants. The Lakers like him, but they also have to balance the need for defense, shooting, and future flexibility.

There is still a path to keeping everyone. If the Lakers operate as an over-the-cap team, they can retain their own free agents using Bird rights, including Hachimura. They would also still have the $15.1 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception to pursue outside help.

But that route would limit how much they can reshape the roster. Their main path to bigger changes would likely come through trades, potentially attaching future draft picks to contracts such as Jarred Vanderbilt’s $12.4 million salary or Deandre Ayton’s deal if he picks up his $8.1 million player option.

That makes this a real offseason puzzle. Smart gives them defense. Kennard gives them elite shooting. Hachimura gives them size, scoring, and playoff efficiency.

All three make sense. But if the Lakers prioritize keeping Smart and Kennard while also chasing upgrades around Doncic, Hachimura may be the player forced to test the market.