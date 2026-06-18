Lakers Reportedly Interested In Jalen Duren, Walker Kessler, Peyton Watson, And Tari Eason

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly looking at multiple restricted free agents this offseason, with Jalen Duren, Walker Kessler, Peyton Watson, and Tari Eason all fitting different needs around Luka Doncic.

According to a report from ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Doncic has made his preference clear.

“Luka’s first and foremost desire is an A-list center,” the source said.

That makes sense. The Lakers are now fully building around Doncic, and few players in basketball benefit more from a vertical lob threat than him. A rim-running center who can catch passes, finish above the rim, and defend the paint would open up the floor for one of the best passers in NBA history.

It also matters because the Western Conference is loaded with elite size. Victor Wembanyama just led the San Antonio Spurs to the NBA Finals. Nikola Jokic remains the standard for offensive big men. If the Lakers want to seriously contend, they need more than just perimeter scoring.

That is where Duren and Kessler come in. Duren is the biggest name in the group. The Detroit Pistons center averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds while shooting 65.0% from the field during the regular season. He made the All-NBA Third Team, making him eligible for a projected five-year, $239 million deal.

The problem is his playoff performance. Duren averaged just 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 51.4% from the field in 14 playoff games. He scored under 10 points in seven of those games and never scored more than 15. That kind of postseason drop-off could make Detroit hesitant to immediately hand him a deal in the $40 million-per-year range.

If those negotiations get uncomfortable, the Lakers could monitor the situation.

Kessler is another intriguing option. He averaged 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks while shooting 70.3% from the field, but he played only five games because of an early-season injury that effectively wiped out his campaign.

He has also reportedly had tense extension talks with the Utah Jazz after turning down an offer. When healthy, Kessler gives teams exactly what Doncic needs: size, rim protection, finishing, and rebounding. He would not need touches to be effective in Los Angeles.

The other two names are not centers, but they would still help.

Watson averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 49.1% from the field and 41.1% from three-point range for the Denver Nuggets. He has developed into one of the more interesting young 3-and-D forwards in the league.

Denver wants to keep him, but the Nuggets have major salary questions. If they cannot afford him, Watson could draw strong offers from teams looking for athletic wings with shooting upside.

Eason would likely be the cheaper option. The Houston Rockets forward averaged 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 41.6% from the field and 35.8% from three-point range. He is not as polished offensively as Watson, but his defensive energy, rebounding, and versatility make him the kind of role player playoff teams value.

The issue for the Lakers is that all four players are restricted free agents. That means their current teams can match any offer sheet within 48 hours. For Los Angeles, that creates real risk. Their available money would be tied up while Detroit, Utah, Denver, or Houston decides whether to match.

That could cause the Lakers to miss out on other targets.

There are also unrestricted options that fit better from a flexibility standpoint. Names like Tobias Harris, Norman Powell, Anfernee Simons, Mitchell Robinson, Coby White, Quentin Grimes, Dean Wade, and Landry Shamet could all help in different ways.

The Lakers also still have decisions to make with Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes. Ayton has an $8.1 million player option due by June 29, while Hayes is an unrestricted free agent and could seek a raise.

Still, the message is clear. The Lakers need size, defense, shooting, and athleticism around Doncic. Duren and Kessler would address the center need. Watson and Eason would strengthen the wing rotation.

Now the question is whether Los Angeles can realistically pry any of them away.