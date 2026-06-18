Nuggets Face Dilemma Over Peyton Watson’s Free Agency

With Peyton Watson entering the offseason as a restricted free agent, the Nuggets find themselves facing a dilemma.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Feb 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) controls the ball in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

At the start of the 2025-26 season, the Denver Nuggets looked set to compete for the NBA title. Unfortunately, after crashing out of the playoffs in the second round, the Nuggets return to the drawing board with some serious questions about their roster, especially those regarding Peyton Watson.

Having earned a larger role in the Nuggets’ rotation last season, Peyton Watson flourished (14.6 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 2.1 APG, 0.9 SPG, 1.1 BPG), showing tremendous potential to become a vital contributor for years to come. However, with Watson also due to enter free agency, the Nuggets’ front office is likely to face a dilemma when negotiating his contract, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

When shedding light on the situation of the key restricted free agents in this year’s offseason, Marks shared:

“What are the Lakers, Nets, and Bulls going to do with their money? Are those teams that are willing to come and put a significant offer sheet down on a player like Peyton Watson, Tari Eason, or Jalen Duren? I always say that teams have an advantage, until they don’t.”

Marks’ statement seems to ring true in the Nuggets’ case. As a restricted free agent, Peyton Watson is in a relatively difficult position with no leverage in contract negotiations. However, should another team with ample cap space step in with a lucrative offer, the Nuggets may face some challenges in matching it at this stage.

To that note, Marks continued by stating how rare it truly is for a team to make such an offer for a restricted free agent.

“We haven’t seen a big offer sheet come through since Ayton in Indiana, and that was like in 2022. So, that hasn’t come into play… Yeah, if you’re looking at it, whether it’ll be $22-$23 million, I think how the CBA is, it’s almost like you get slotted by where you are on that pecking order from a roster standpoint. But I think, for Denver, it’s are you comfortable with that number?”

Marks continued by noting the moves that Denver would be forced to make to clear up enough cap space this summer. Given that they are already expected to have a cap hit of $215.4 million, some drastic measures will be necessary.

Marks suggested that the Nuggets could stretch Jonas Valanciunas‘ $10.0 million contract. While he also mentioned there may not be many obstacles in re-signing Peyton Watson, the Nuggets may be forced to let go of key role players such as Tim Hardaway Jr. and Bruce Brown in free agency.

Currently, the Nuggets’ commitment to Nikola Jokic appears to be the only constant, especially since he is eligible to sign a four-year, $278 million contract soon. But considering how invested the front office seems to be in Peyton Watson, there is reason to believe Denver may be facilitating trades to ensure he remains with the team.

The path to retaining Watson seems fairly clear, with rumors suggesting that Cam Johnson and Christian Braun are on the trade block. With the Nuggets set to enter luxury tax territory regardless, it is simply a matter of how committed the franchise is to retaining Watson.

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BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
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