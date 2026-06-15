Walker Kessler Reportedly Frustrated With Jazz Front Office Over Free Agency Situation

The Utah Jazz will be an intriguing team to keep an eye on this offseason. Although they ended the 2025-26 season on an underwhelming note, their moves before the trade deadline indicate immense potential for the next campaign. However, the situation surrounding Walker Kessler may emerge as a minor problem.

Jazz center Walker Kessler will become a restricted free agent this summer. As a restricted free agent, Utah remains in a solid position to retain the big man and maintain cap flexibility, since he earned $4.8 million last season. However, a recent report by The Athletic’s Sam Amick suggests that Kessler is growing frustrated with the Jazz front office. He wrote:

“Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler is at odds with the team’s front office over the current handling of his restricted free agency, league sources told The Athletic.”

“Kessler, the 24-year-old who was taken 22nd overall by the Jazz out of Auburn in 2022, was already known to be frustrated by Utah’s choice not to offer him an extension last summer. And now, with the Jazz choosing to leverage the realities of restricted free agency against him as a way to minimize his market, sources say he is strongly considering the prospect of a basketball future outside of Utah.”

Walker Kessler was among the most highly sought-after targets in last year’s offseason. Although he was eligible for an extension, the Jazz picked up his team option, ensuring that he would become a restricted free agent this summer.

As Amick noted, the Jazz hold all the cards in this situation. However, with the center still perceived as one of the top free agent targets in the league, teams may still show an interest in acquiring him.

What Does The Future Hold For Walker Kessler?

There are several ways in which things could play out for Walker Kessler in the offseason. At the current juncture, Amick reported that the Jazz could extend a $7.1 million qualifying offer. Signing this would essentially make Kessler a free agent in the summer of 2027, giving him the flexibility to leave Utah. However, some other options may also be on the table.

One scenario could feature a team with ample cap flexibility presenting a lucrative offer. Given his defensive and rebounding upside, many teams could benefit from adding a center like Walker Kessler. On that note, teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers have been presented as potential suitors. Unfortunately, this may not play out as well for the big man.

Given Utah’s salary cap flexibility this summer, having teams present Kessler with an offer may play out more favorably for them, as they would be more than capable of matching it. Hence, while it would be favorable to leave, the Jazz still have leverage.

Alternatively, a potential sign-and-trade deal could also be on the cards for Kessler.

Earlier reports indicated that Kessler’s camp demanded an extension worth roughly $25-$30 million annually. At the time, it seemed unlikely that the Jazz would be willing to present such an offer. Still, given how a larger contract could increase the franchise’s chances of improving its returns, Utah may see the value in pursuing such a deal.

While promising, there may be some obstacles in this case, too.

Although the big man demands a meaningful pay hike in his next contract extension, teams may not be as willing to absorb his contract after he underwent season-ending surgery on his shoulder last year. While his averages of 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game were promising, the fact that he appeared in only five games may be a deterrent.

Despite his frustrations, the current circumstances do not favor Walker Kessler in the slightest. When additionally factoring in Utah’s desire to retain the big man, potentially even being willing to match his demands for a high-paying contract, it appears difficult for Kessler to facilitate an exit from the Jazz at the current juncture.