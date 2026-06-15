Jalen Brunson Takes A Shot At Victor Wembanyama In NSFW Toast During Knicks’ Celebrations

Jalen Brunson's viral video shows the Knicks guard raising an NSFW toast to Victor Wembanyama at the Knicks' team party.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - JUNE 13: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks drives to the basket against Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs during the fourth quarter in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - JUNE 13: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks drives to the basket against Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs during the fourth quarter in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Jalen Brunson refused to indulge in the off-court drama this season until the Knicks clinched the 2025-26 NBA championship against the Spurs. But once the Knicks have completed their mission, Brunson’s true feelings are finally coming to the surface on multiple narratives.

A video went viral today from the Knicks’ team celebrations last night, where Brunson was seen raising a toast at the Knicks’ family and friends party.

“F–k Wemby,” he said multiple times in a direct shot at Victor Wembanyama.

 

Two separate incidents involving Victor Wembanyama during the NBA Finals may have fueled these comments. During Game 3, after the Knicks had taken a 2-0 lead in the series, Wembanyama shoved Brunson to the ground for seemingly grabbing his jersey.

 

While Wembanyama could argue that his response was proportional, Brunson clearly felt it was excessive at the time. And still, Brunson took the high road when talking about it postgame.

“Whatever you saw is what you saw,” Brunson said initially. But after the championship, the Finals MVP appeared on The View, where he opened up more candidly about the incident.

“I think it starts, honestly, with my parents, how they raised me,” the Knicks star said. “I’ll start there.”

“I wanted to [retaliate], but at the same time, I knew that being a leader, understanding the moment, understanding the situation, you have to keep your composure. No matter when it’s being too high or being too low, you gotta stay even-keeled. That’s something I had for a long time.”

The second incident was a no-call once again on Victor Wembanyama during Game 5, where he did not give Jalen Brunson enough landing space on a three-point shot, and the Knicks guard tweaked his ankle as a result of that play.

 

Following the game, he was asked about the no-call, and once again, instead of pointing at Wembanyama, he was more focused on himself.

“I’m hurting right now, I’m not going to lie to you,” Brunson said. “I’m hurting right now, but as I said before, the opportunity presented itself. Whatever you gotta do.”

Brunson played through the injury and still dropped 45 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals to lead the Knicks’ offense in the win. He shot 14-27 from the field (51.9 FG%) and 4-7 from beyond the arc (57.1 3P%).

“Do I be myself or do I talk my s—?” Brunson said. And after a performance as he had in the Finals, Brunson has all the leeway to ‘talk his s—‘ right now. Jalen Brunson’s opening remarks in his postgame press conference truly sum up his personality.

Even Victor Wembanyama did not speak about anyone else on the Knicks in his postgame press conference, but made sure to give his respect to Jalen Brunson for a noteworthy performance with such a classy demeanour.

“I’m going to work even harder (this summer), obviously, to become more resilient. And above all, keep a clear mind, a control over the game at all times. That’s what’s most striking about Jalen Brunson,” Wembanyama said.

So even if the viral video now reaches Wembanyama, he has no way to respond beyond using it as motivation for his summer to bounce back next season. But for now, Jalen Brunson has all the leeway and achievements to back up his trash-talk about Wembanyama.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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