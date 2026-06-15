Jalen Brunson Takes A Shot At Victor Wembanyama In NSFW Toast During Knicks’ Celebrations

Jalen Brunson refused to indulge in the off-court drama this season until the Knicks clinched the 2025-26 NBA championship against the Spurs. But once the Knicks have completed their mission, Brunson’s true feelings are finally coming to the surface on multiple narratives.

A video went viral today from the Knicks’ team celebrations last night, where Brunson was seen raising a toast at the Knicks’ family and friends party.

“F–k Wemby,” he said multiple times in a direct shot at Victor Wembanyama.

Jalen Brunson at the Knicks team party last night: “F*ck Wemby” 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dmUau4h4zH — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) June 15, 2026

Two separate incidents involving Victor Wembanyama during the NBA Finals may have fueled these comments. During Game 3, after the Knicks had taken a 2-0 lead in the series, Wembanyama shoved Brunson to the ground for seemingly grabbing his jersey.

Brunson frustrated at Wemby 😳 pic.twitter.com/0xd2HO78NV — ESPN (@espn) June 9, 2026

While Wembanyama could argue that his response was proportional, Brunson clearly felt it was excessive at the time. And still, Brunson took the high road when talking about it postgame.

“Whatever you saw is what you saw,” Brunson said initially. But after the championship, the Finals MVP appeared on The View, where he opened up more candidly about the incident.

“I think it starts, honestly, with my parents, how they raised me,” the Knicks star said. “I’ll start there.”

“I wanted to [retaliate], but at the same time, I knew that being a leader, understanding the moment, understanding the situation, you have to keep your composure. No matter when it’s being too high or being too low, you gotta stay even-keeled. That’s something I had for a long time.”

The second incident was a no-call once again on Victor Wembanyama during Game 5, where he did not give Jalen Brunson enough landing space on a three-point shot, and the Knicks guard tweaked his ankle as a result of that play.

“Brunson down…No doubt Wemby takes away his space on a closeout…Should be a flagrant” Jalen Brunson & Knicks upset at the no-call pic.twitter.com/WwMV8sQzCk — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 14, 2026

Following the game, he was asked about the no-call, and once again, instead of pointing at Wembanyama, he was more focused on himself.

“I’m hurting right now, I’m not going to lie to you,” Brunson said. “I’m hurting right now, but as I said before, the opportunity presented itself. Whatever you gotta do.”

Brunson played through the injury and still dropped 45 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals to lead the Knicks’ offense in the win. He shot 14-27 from the field (51.9 FG%) and 4-7 from beyond the arc (57.1 3P%).

“Do I be myself or do I talk my s—?” Brunson said. And after a performance as he had in the Finals, Brunson has all the leeway to ‘talk his s—‘ right now. Jalen Brunson’s opening remarks in his postgame press conference truly sum up his personality.

Even Victor Wembanyama did not speak about anyone else on the Knicks in his postgame press conference, but made sure to give his respect to Jalen Brunson for a noteworthy performance with such a classy demeanour.

“I’m going to work even harder (this summer), obviously, to become more resilient. And above all, keep a clear mind, a control over the game at all times. That’s what’s most striking about Jalen Brunson,” Wembanyama said.

So even if the viral video now reaches Wembanyama, he has no way to respond beyond using it as motivation for his summer to bounce back next season. But for now, Jalen Brunson has all the leeway and achievements to back up his trash-talk about Wembanyama.