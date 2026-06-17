4 Shooters The Lakers Could Target After Luka Doncic’s Offseason Message

The Los Angeles Lakers will enter the offseason with a clear purpose of improving their roster for the 2026-27 season. With Luka Doncic remaining the focal point of the team’s offense, it is imperative that the Purple and Gold cater to the guard’s needs.

Although the team elaborated on the profile of players they wanted to add ahead of last year’s offseason, too, the front office didn’t necessarily meet the brief. This season, it appears that Doncic has taken a more assertive approach, publicly revealing the kind of players he needs around him to be successful.

While speaking about the importance of this offseason during an interview, Doncic stated:

“Having a good team, good people on the team. So I think it is an important summer. I think mainly shooters and a big man who can run the pick-and-roll and jump, so I can pass to him. If I have shooters, they won’t double me as much, and it helps me out.”

To that point, Doncic’s latest statement doesn’t drift too far from the Lakers’ plans. With the intention of adding athletic, rim-running big men and elite perimeter threats, the front office can begin narrowing down its search for targets this summer.

With a specific emphasis on surrounding Luka Doncic with shooters, primarily to reduce the defensive pressure on him at any given time, here are four offseason targets that the Lakers should consider:

4. Kevin Huerter

Stats: 10.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 2.6 APG, 1.1 SPG, 45.1% FG, 1.4 3PM, 30.8% 3PT FG%

Status: Free Agent

Kevin Huerter could be a remarkable pickup for the Los Angeles Lakers this summer. The 27-year-old forward played a large portion of the 2025-26 season with the Chicago Bulls (44 games) before being traded to the Detroit Pistons (25 games). During that time, he proved himself to be a relatively impactful player off the bench.

Although his role was largely limited in Detroit due to the presence of Duncan Robinson, Huerter was a valuable perimeter threat when paired with playmakers like Josh Giddey and Cade Cunningham. Hence, if placed in a rotation alongside a superstar like Luka Doncic, Huerter boasts the necessary skills to thrive and contribute.

For the Lakers, acquiring Kevin Huerter should not be much of a challenge because of his status as a free agent. However, negotiating a contract that seems reasonable for both parties may be slightly difficult.

Currently, the Purple and Gold will allocate most of their valuable cap space to re-signing players like Austin Reaves and role players such as Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes. Considering that Huerter earned $17.9 million last year, the Lakers may not see the value in paying him the same amount, especially in light of the slump he experienced last season. Hence, a realistic offer could be the mid-level exception, worth approximately $15.1 million.

3. AJ Green

Stats: 10.4 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 0.5 SPG, 1.9 APG, 42.4% FG, 3.0 3PM, 41.9% 3PT FG%

Status: $10.0 million for 2026-27 season

Another key target that the Lakers could consider this summer is Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green. The 26-year-old is coming off his fourth NBA campaign, and after showing gradual development each year, he seems ready to earn a larger role in the rotation.

Last season, Green appeared in 78 games for the Bucks and averaged 29.1 minutes per game. Although he doesn’t offer much from the perspective of playmaking, the guard has proven himself to be a reliable perimeter threat. Given that he broke Ray Allen‘s franchise record for most three-pointers in a single season, it can be argued that he has the potential to be truly elite.

In the Bucks’ offense, Green thrived in his role in the starting lineup, averaging 7.1 three-point attempts per game. However, given the lack of a true playmaking point guard, it is safe to say that Green may find himself in a position to be even more effective when paired with a player like Luka Doncic on the Lakers.

As promising as Green’s talent as a three-point shooter is, acquiring him may not be as easy. Although the Bucks are on the verge of a rebuild, they will hope to retain some of their young players. Hence, to pry Green’s $10.0 million contract away from Milwaukee, the Lakers could consider packaging Jake LaRavia ($6.0 million), Dalton Knecht ($4.2 million), and some draft compensation.

2. Tim Hardaway Jr.

Stats: 13.5 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 1.4 APG, 0.5 SPG, 44.7% FG, 2.8 3PM, 40.7% 3PT FG%

Status: Free Agent

After establishing himself as a key roster piece with the Pistons in the 2024-25 season, Tim Hardaway Jr. put himself in a position to thrive with the Denver Nuggets last year. By earning a larger role in the rotation, Hardaway routinely stepped up to the plate to boost the scoring from the bench, resulting in him finishing third in the 6MOY race.

The benefits of adding a player like Hardaway go beyond simple perimeter shooting. While he is immensely adept as a catch-and-shoot threat, the 34-year-old possesses a far deeper offensive bag than the other players on this list.

Given how poor the Lakers’ bench scoring was last season, adding a player like Hardaway, who fits perfectly alongside a gifted passer like Doncic, seems ideal for improving the overall scoring.

Like Huerter, Tim Hardaway Jr. will also enter free agency this summer. Although this would technically make it easier for the Lakers to pursue him, considering that he delivered such stellar figures while playing on a minimum contract ($2.3 million), the veteran guard may not be satisfied with signing a team-friendly contract.

Thus, if the Purple and Gold are serious about pursuing him, they may need to present a more enticing offer.

1. Duncan Robinson

Stats: 12.2 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 2.1 APG, 0.6 SPG, 45.6% FG, 2.9 3PM, 41.0% 3PT FG%

Status: ~$16.0 million for 2026-27 season

Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson may be the ideal shooter for the Los Angeles Lakers this summer. While Robinson doesn’t fit the Lakers’ parameters for a wing with defensive upside, what he can offer offensively may be far more valuable.

Robinson has cemented his status as one of the league’s best catch-and-shoot shooters. While earning a starting role with Detroit last season, Robinson shone next to Cade Cunningham, and his perimeter shooting was vital in helping the Pistons notch a 60-22 record (1st in the East).

Duncan Robinson’s playing style almost mimics Kevin Huerter’s. Both players have proven themselves capable while moving without the ball and in catch-and-shoot situations. Given how prone L.A.’s offense is to stagnating, having a player who constantly moves around the court helps disrupt opposing defenses, creating more scoring opportunities.

Absorbing Robinson’s $16.0 million contract (approximately) may not be very challenging if the Lakers choose to sign-and-trade Rui Hachimura. Alternatively, the Purple and Gold could also package Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, and a second-round pick. However, given how important Robinson is in the Pistons’ lineup, it may not be possible to acquire him without giving up meaningful assets and draft capital.

Thus, in theory, it may seem more reasonable to sign Huerter off the free agency market, mainly because of how similar they are as players. But given Robinson’s playoff experience, it may be worth investing in the veteran forward.