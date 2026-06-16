Luka Doncic Reveals Who He Wants Lakers To Add This Summer

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka has a lot on his plate this summer, but his biggest priority is building a championship team around Luka Doncic. While the process is easier said than done, it might help if Pelinka takes the advice of his star point guard.

Fortunately, in a recent chat on ‘Drafteados,’ the two-time scoring champion laid out the perfect offseason for the Lakers, which involves addressing two major areas of need: defensive rim protection and consistent perimeter shooting. As Doncic explained, having teammates who can stretch the floor punishes double teams, making his life a whole lot easier.

“I think mainly shooters and a big man who can run the pick-and-roll and jump, so I can pass to him,” said Doncic. “If I have shooters, they won’t double me as much, and it helps me out.”

Doncic, 27, has only spent one and a half seasons in Los Angeles, and the Lakers are still scrambling to build a roster that can compete with the Thunder and Spurs. With Austin Reaves expected to return for roughly $40 million per year, the Lakers will lose much of their financial flexibility, and even more if they also re-sign LeBron James.

To make space, we know Rob Pelinka will be looking to trade some of his own rotation players (such as Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht), but even that may not be enough to shift the NBA’s balance of power. For the Lakers to truly eclipse their competitors in the West, Doncic knows they need to stack the deck in terms of a strong, reliable supporting cast. That support would open up the six-time All-Star to act without so much pressure on the floor, enabling smarter plays and extended stamina. The question is, how should the Lakers fill their greatest vulnerabilities?

In the frontcourt, former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton was never meant to be a long-term solution. Even if he opts into his $8.1 million player option for 2026-27, Pelinka will still be looking for an alternative at the position. That’s where names like Walker Kessler, Isaiah Hartenstein, or Nic Claxton come into play. If the Lakers can acquire any one of those guys, without giving up their core players, it could put them in a position to dominate next season.

Of course, an upgraded frontcourt won’t mean much if they don’t have anyone to space the floor. Outside of the big three, the Lakers need a reliable source of three-point shooting to take pressure off Luka. Players like Trey Murphy III, Cam Johnson, and Ayo Dosunmu make ideal targets and would be well worth the price.

Ultimately, there are many ways the Lakers could go this offseason, but it’s clear that Luka Doncic has a vision for how he wants this team built. As someone just a few years removed from the NBA Finals, Doncic knows what it takes to win, and the Lakers are committed to doing it his way after watching him go off for 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 47.6% shooting and 36.6% shooting from three this past season.