Stephen A. Smith’s Hilarious Comment On Jalen Rose’s Glasses After Former Star Predicts Lakers Future In Upcoming Season: “If That's What Happens, I’m Treating The Entire Staff To These Glasses.”

Credit: Fadeaway World

Jalen Rose’s bold predictions for the Los Angeles Lakers in the upcoming season had Stephen A. Smith, Mike Greenberg, and Michael Wilbon in splits.

The team of ESPN’s pregame show NBA Countdown analyzed the Los Angeles outfit and Rose with his rose-colored glasses went on to make a few predictions that saw Smith look at him in disbelief and amusement, and eventually joined in with his take.

These analysts will lead the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday editions of NBA Countdown on ESPN and ABC throughout the season, including for the NBA Playoffs and NBA Finals. At one point in the show, here’s what Rose said:

“Darvin Ham does an amazing job of implementing a defensive philosophy the team follows. Anthony Davis plays 70+ games, LeBron James flirts with the 30 points that he averages, and passes captain. They trade Russell Westbrook to Indiana for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. Get a backup for AD, and also get a knockdown shooter. Then they get a fourth or fifth seed in the West.”



“And this is rose-colored glasses. Now you’re in your fourth or fifth spot, you get a chance to advance, and the Lakers get to the second round, and lose seven games. That’s the rose-colored outlook if you’re a Laker fan. That’s the best, best, best, best, best case scenario.”

And all the while, Smith was listening, wide-eyed and shocked at the string of statements before walking over to Rose and taking his glasses. Here’s a clip of the conversation.

Let me tell y’all something right now with these rose-colored glasses. There’s a whole bunch of ifs and oh my god! I mean, how many if’s can you put out there, that’s really rose-colored. But, if that’s what happens, I’m treating the entire staff to these glasses.”

Greenberg, Smith, Wilbon, Rose, and Wojnarowski will also lead NBA Countdown on Wednesdays in October.

The Los Angeles Lakers Gear Up For A Tough, But Promising Season

It’s not been an ideal run for the Los Angeles Lakers after winning the 2019-20 season. They were ousted by the Phoenix Suns the following year and failed to make the playoffs last season with a 33-49 record.

The addition of Russell Westbrook did little to help their cause, and the future of the point guard with the franchise was a headline generator all off-season.

However, they seem to be optimistic about the new additions to the roster. The likes of Patrick Beverley, Troy Brown Jr., Dennis Schroder, and Lonnie Walker IV, along with some retained faces in Kendrick Nunn and Austin Reaves give them some mileage.

Add to this a new coach in Darvin Ham, the Lakers will look to up the ante on defense and hope that their stars James and AD stay healthy. The Lakers may have lost three of their four preseason games, but there was enough confidence in the camp that they can take a shot to add another Championship to their name.

It remains to be seen if Rose’s predictions come true when the team begins their season campaign against defending champions Golden State Warriors on Opening Night on October 18.