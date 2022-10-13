Skip to main content

Stephen A. Smith’s Hilarious Comment On Jalen Rose’s Glasses After Former Star Predicts Lakers Future In Upcoming Season: “If That's What Happens, I’m Treating The Entire Staff To These Glasses.”

Stephen A. Smith’s Hilarious Comment On Jalen Rose’s Glasses After Former Star Predicts Lakers Future In Upcoming Season: “If That's What Happens, I’m Treating The Entire Staff To These Glasses.”

Jalen Rose’s bold predictions for the Los Angeles Lakers in the upcoming season had Stephen A. Smith, Mike Greenberg, and Michael Wilbon in splits.

The team of ESPN’s pregame show NBA Countdown analyzed the Los Angeles outfit and Rose with his rose-colored glasses went on to make a few predictions that saw Smith look at him in disbelief and amusement, and eventually joined in with his take.

These analysts will lead the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday editions of NBA Countdown on ESPN and ABC throughout the season, including for the NBA Playoffs and NBA Finals. At one point in the show, here’s what Rose said:

“Darvin Ham does an amazing job of implementing a defensive philosophy the team follows. Anthony Davis plays 70+ games, LeBron James flirts with the 30 points that he averages, and passes captain. They trade Russell Westbrook to Indiana for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. Get a backup for AD, and also get a knockdown shooter. Then they get a fourth or fifth seed in the West.”

“And this is rose-colored glasses. Now you’re in your fourth or fifth spot, you get a chance to advance, and the Lakers get to the second round, and lose seven games. That’s the rose-colored outlook if you’re a Laker fan. That’s the best, best, best, best, best case scenario.”

And all the while, Smith was listening, wide-eyed and shocked at the string of statements before walking over to Rose and taking his glasses. Here’s a clip of the conversation.

Let me tell y’all something right now with these rose-colored glasses. There’s a whole bunch of ifs and oh my god! I mean, how many if’s can you put out there, that’s really rose-colored. But, if that’s what happens, I’m treating the entire staff to these glasses.”

Greenberg, Smith, Wilbon, Rose, and Wojnarowski will also lead NBA Countdown on Wednesdays in October.

The Los Angeles Lakers Gear Up For A Tough, But Promising Season

It’s not been an ideal run for the Los Angeles Lakers after winning the 2019-20 season. They were ousted by the Phoenix Suns the following year and failed to make the playoffs last season with a 33-49 record. 

The addition of Russell Westbrook did little to help their cause, and the future of the point guard with the franchise was a headline generator all off-season.

However, they seem to be optimistic about the new additions to the roster. The likes of Patrick Beverley, Troy Brown Jr., Dennis Schroder, and Lonnie Walker IV, along with some retained faces in Kendrick Nunn and Austin Reaves give them some mileage. 

Add to this a new coach in Darvin Ham, the Lakers will look to up the ante on defense and hope that their stars James and AD stay healthy. The Lakers may have lost three of their four preseason games, but there was enough confidence in the camp that they can take a shot to add another Championship to their name. 

It remains to be seen if Rose’s predictions come true when the team begins their season campaign against defending champions Golden State Warriors on Opening Night on October 18.

YOU MAY LIKE

Stephen A. Smith’s Hilarious Comment On Jalen Rose’s Glasses After Former Star Predicts Lakers Future In Upcoming Season: “If That's What Happens, I’m Treating The Entire Staff To These Glasses.”
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith’s Hilarious Comment On Jalen Rose’s Glasses After Former Star Predicts Lakers Future In Upcoming Season: “If That's What Happens, I’m Treating The Entire Staff To These Glasses.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Brooklyn Nets Fan Accuses Giannis Antetokoumpo Of Dirty Plays To Hurt Kyrie Irving: "This Is Like The 5th Time In 3 Years That Giannis Has Dived At Kyrie's Ankles, Disgusting."
NBA Media

Brooklyn Nets Fan Accuses Giannis Antetokoumpo Of Dirty Plays To Hurt Kyrie Irving: "This Is Like The 5th Time In 3 Years That Giannis Has Dived At Kyrie's Ankles, Disgusting."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Warriors Wilt Chamberlain vs. Warriors Stephen Curry Career Comparison
NBA

Warriors Wilt Chamberlain vs. Warriors Stephen Curry Career Comparison

By Kyle Daubs
10 Greatest Detroit Pistons Players Of All Time
NBA

10 Greatest Detroit Pistons Players Of All Time

By Kyle Daubs
The Best And The Worst Teams In The Western Conference For The 2022-23 NBA Season
NBA

The Best And The Worst Teams In The Western Conference For The 2022-23 NBA Season

By Nick Mac
USATSI_19221662
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To James Harden’s New Kicks: “Seen These In Walmart.”

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James Didn't Want To Play For Team USA Anymore After His Debut And Fiasco In The 2004 Olympics
NBA Media

LeBron James Didn't Want To Play For Team USA Anymore After His Debut And Fiasco In The 2004 Olympics

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Stephen A. Smith Crowns Stephen Curry As The Greatest Shooter Ever, But Says LeBron James Is A Different Animal: "When LeBron Walks In, It’s Just A Different Feel."
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Crowns Stephen Curry As The Greatest Shooter Ever, But Says LeBron James Is A Different Animal: "When LeBron Walks In, It’s Just A Different Feel."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Wears Slippers And Beats Former Cavaliers Teammate In 3-Point Competition
NBA Media

LeBron James Wears Slippers And Beats Former Cavaliers Teammate In 3-Point Competition

By Aaron Abhishek
Damian Lillard Reveals How LeBron James Recruited Him To Join The Los Angeles Lakers In Summer 2021
NBA Media

Damian Lillard Reveals How LeBron James Recruited Him To Join The Los Angeles Lakers In Summer 2021

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James Hilariously Reacts To Video Of Woman Hitting The Man While He Blocks Her Shots: “I Swear That’s Me With Vannah.”
NBA Media

LeBron James Hilariously Reacts To Video Of Woman Hitting The Man While He Blocks Her Shots: “I Swear That’s Me With Vannah.”

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Matt Barnes Selected His Top 5 Best NBA Players, Excludes Luka Doncic And Nikola Jokic From The List
NBA Media

Matt Barnes Selected His Top 5 Best NBA Players, Excludes Luka Doncic And Nikola Jokic From The List

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Russell Westbrook Was Pissed Off And Threw The Ball Back To Jaden McDaniels While LeBron James Couldn't Believe What Was Going On
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Was Pissed Off And Threw The Ball Back To Jaden McDaniels While LeBron James Couldn't Believe What Was Going On

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Shareef O'Neal's Lock Down Defense Against Victor Wembanyama Became Viral: "He Forced Him To The Corner To Take A Bad Shot"
NBA Media

Shareef O'Neal's Lock Down Defense Against Victor Wembanyama Became Viral: "He Forced Him To The Corner To Take A Bad Shot"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Lakers Fans Are Mad After Russell Westbrook Rejected To Join His Teammates For A Huddle: "Just Trade Him, He Doesn't Care About This Team"
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Mad After Russell Westbrook Rejected To Join His Teammates For A Huddle: "Just Trade Him, He Doesn't Care About This Team"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Anthony Davis Reveals His True Feelings That He Could Start As A Center For The Lakers This Season: "I’m Pretty Sure He Heard AD Wants To Play The 4, So He Knows Where I Stand..."
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Reveals His True Feelings That He Could Start As A Center For The Lakers This Season: "I’m Pretty Sure He Heard AD Wants To Play The 4, So He Knows Where I Stand..."

By Aaron Abhishek