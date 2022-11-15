Tim Hardaway Sr. Apologizes For Inappropriate Language While Commentating Warriors vs. Spurs

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Hardaway Sr. is a Golden State Warriors legend and a recently enshrined member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. However, he has put himself in trouble before because of the things he says and the same has happened all over again, but this time while he commentating on a game on TV.

The Golden State Warriors just played the San Antonio Spurs and had a dominant win over the young Spurs. The defense that Golden State played was quite impressive. Tim Hardaway decided to describe the defense by using the word 'rape', which is not a word that should be used to compare defensive coverages in basketball given the real-world implications of what it references.

Hardaway apologized during the game itself, but people are already criticizing him for using such language to describe a basketball game.

"Hey everybody, I used a poor choice of words earlier in the broadcast. I want to apologize for that and let's get back to the game and finish this off with a 30-point win and go home happy."

The apology was timely but it's unlikely to make a massive difference, as broadcast teams and television panels will be a lot more cautious with what Hardaway says when he has a live mic.

Tim Hardaway Sr. And His Current Impact On Basketball

Tim Hardaway Sr. on the court had one of the deadliest crossovers we have seen in basketball. He also was part of the original Warriors Big 3 which featured him, Chris Mullin, and Mitch Richmond. Their fast and offensive style is similar to the way offenses play today.

His son, Tim Hardaway Jr. is on the Dallas Mavericks and has had a good NBA career as an offensive rotational piece on the rosters he has been on.

Hardaway has had previous controversies after being labeled as a homophobe for poor language choices in the past, and it seems Hardaway has gotten his foot stuck in his mouth again this time around.

