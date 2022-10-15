Skip to main content

Zion Williamson Recreated Iconic Picture With High School Rival Bryson Bishop

Zion Williamson Recreated Iconic Picture With High School Rival Bryson Bishop

Zion Williamson’s stunning athleticism and out-of-the-world dunks sent the internet into a tizzy, but there was one more clip that may not have showcased his precocious talent, but still went viral.

The New Orleans Pelicans star and Spartanburg Day School were up against archrivals Christian Academy, and one of their players, Bryson Bishop, tried to raise the team’s spirits by clapping in Williamson’s face and taking on the responsibility of guarding the player, stumping the future No.1 draft pick who had quite the look on his face.

Zion Williamson was an internet sensation long before he made it to the NBA. Famous for his jaw-dropping athleticism and thunderous dunks, there was one clip in particular back when he was in high school that did not include any of that, yet ended up going viral. What followed was Williamson trying to score and was immediately fouled.

In a heartwarming show, the two rivals met before the Pelicans’ preseason clash against Atlanta Hawks and recreated the still from the clip that garnered all the eyeballs, and Williamson had the same incredulous look again.

Per ClutchPoints, the careers of the two players took different paths. While Williamson shoulders the load of taking the Pelicans to a championship, Bishop made a name for himself by leading Spartanburg Christian to consecutive state titles and is now a freshman PG for Division 3.

Can Zion Williamson And The New Orleans Pelicans Go The Distance?

The Pelicans and Williamson had a good preseason as the team won four of their five practice games. The only loss came against the Miami Heat.

Williamson sat out of the clash against the Hawks but had a decent outing against the Chicago Bulls with 13 points. He put up 13 against the Detroit Pistons and followed it up with eight points against the San Antonio Spurs and 11 against the Heat.

Much of the concern for Williamson and the team will be his health over the course of the new season. He missed the whole of last season, and the averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 61 games in 2020-21. The faith from the Pelicans front office though remained unwavering as they offered him a max contract worth $193 million guaranteed.

Now, he takes the hardwood alongside Brandon Ingram and veteran CJ McCollum as the Pelicans hope to make another playoff bid and beyond. The team plays its season opener against the Brooklyn Nets.

YOU MAY LIKE

Zion Williamson Recreated Iconic Picture With High School Rival Bryson Bishop
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Recreated Iconic Picture With High School Rival Bryson Bishop

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Seemingly Doing Their Signature Hand Shake And Hug Pre-Game: "That's Respect And Professionalism Right There."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Seemingly Doing Their Signature Hand Shake And Hug Pre-Game: "That's Respect And Professionalism Right There."

By Aaron Abhishek
Shaquille O'Neal Shuts Down Fans That Are 'Messing With' Draymond Green For Punching Jordan Poole: "You Guys That Don't Know About Competitive Sport, You Have No Idea... Just Shut The Hell Up And Be A Fan."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Shuts Down Fans That Are 'Messing With' Draymond Green For Punching Jordan Poole: "You Guys That Don't Know About Competitive Sport, You Have No Idea... Just Shut The Hell Up And Be A Fan."

By Divij Kulkarni
Kobe Bryant Once Dissed Chris Paul For Taking It Easy On Former President Barack Obama In A Pickup Game: "Meanest Little Motherf***er In The League, And You Won't Get Within Ten Feet Of This Guy."
NBA Media

Kobe Bryant Once Dissed Chris Paul For Taking It Easy On Former President Barack Obama In A Pickup Game: "Meanest Little Motherf***er In The League, And You Won't Get Within Ten Feet Of This Guy."

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans Troll Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out In 12 Minutes In Their Preseason Game: "Can't Airball If You're No Longer In The Game"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Troll Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out In 12 Minutes In Their Preseason Game: "Can't Airball If You're No Longer In The Game"

By Gautam Varier
Lakers Fans Are Ashamed After The Embarrassing 133-86 Loss To The Kings: "I Know It’s Only Preseason …But Damn We Stink"
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Ashamed After The Embarrassing 133-86 Loss To The Kings: "I Know It’s Only Preseason …But Damn We Stink"

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook Suffering A Hamstring Injury Against the Kings: "He Might Have Played His Last Game Ever For The Lakers"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook Suffering A Hamstring Injury Against the Kings: "He Might Have Played His Last Game Ever For The Lakers"

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans React To Warriors' First Game With Draymond Green Back In The Lineup: "This May Go Down As The Most Special Team To Date."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Warriors' First Game With Draymond Green Back In The Lineup: "This May Go Down As The Most Special Team To Date."

By Nico Martinez
2000-01 Lakers Players' Salaries: Shaquille O'Neal And Kobe Bryant Were Worth Half Of The Team's Salary
NBA

2000-01 Lakers Players' Salaries: Shaquille O'Neal And Kobe Bryant Were Worth Half Of The Team's Salary

By Kyle Daubs
LeBron James’ MVP Points Per Season: King James Deserved More Than Just 4 MVP Awards
NBA

LeBron James’ MVP Points Per Season: King James Deserved More Than Just 4 MVP Awards

By Kyle Daubs
1984 NBA Draft Class: 10 Players Who Scored The Most Career Points
NBA

1984 NBA Draft Class: 10 Players Who Scored The Most Career Points

By Nick Mac
Russell Westbrook Exits Lakers Preseason Game Against The Kings With A Hamstring Injury: "This Season Is Cursed"
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Shocks Fans After Exiting Lakers Preseason Game Against The Kings With A Hamstring Injury: "This Season Is Cursed."

By Gautam Varier
Chris Mannix Says There Has Been A Shift In Jayson Tatum's Mentality This Offseason: "A Guy That Went From Kind Of Focused On A Few Different Things To Focused Only On One Thing, And That's Finding A Way To Get His Team To A Championship Level."
NBA Media

Chris Mannix Says There Has Been A Shift In Jayson Tatum's Mentality This Offseason: "A Guy That Went From Kind Of Focused On A Few Different Things To Focused Only On One Thing, And That's Finding A Way To Get His Team To A Championship Level."

By Gautam Varier
Darvin Ham Explains His Decision To Bring Russell Westbrook Off The Bench: "It’s Not A Demotion; It’s A Realignment."
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Explains His Decision To Bring Russell Westbrook Off The Bench: "It’s Not A Demotion; It’s A Realignment."

By Gautam Varier
Jeanie Buss
NBA Media

Jeanie Buss Fires Back At The Haters Who Criticize Her Inner Circle: "Do You Ever Ask Mark Cuban Who His Inner Circle Is? Or Joe Lacob Who His Inner Circle Is?"

By Nico Martinez
Shaquille O'Neal
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Why He Sold His 17 Locations Of Auntie Anne’s Pretzel Franchises: "Black People Don’t Like Pretzels That Much… We Like Pizza."

By Nico Martinez