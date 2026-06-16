Dennis Schroder Could Be On The Move: 3 Teams That Make Sense

Veteran point guard Dennis Schroder isn’t the main focus of the 2026 NBA offseason, but (like many players), his future remains uncertain as the Cleveland Cavaliers come off a brutal playoff loss.

With so many variables at play, it’s impossible to say what happens with the Cavs or their backup point guard, but the latest intel suggests that he’s currently on the trade block with another two years and $30+ million left on his contract.

“The most recent thing I’ve heard with the Cavs is they’re looking to shave off some salary,” reported ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. “I think primarily they may be investigating if they could move Dennis Schroder.”

After going 52-30 last season, the Cavaliers certainly don’t need Dennis Schroder to be a competitive team. Still, after their defeat in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Knicks, fans hate to see the team offering good players for the sake of “shaving salary.”

Then again, the Cavaliers did have the highest payroll in 2025-26, with a whopping $212 million owed in active player salaries. Paying that much for a team that didn’t even make the Finals is tough, and the Cavs are responding by dialing it back. While guys like Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, and Evan Mobley are largely considered untouchable, Schroder is the perfect candidate to trade as a replaceable bench scorer set to make over $14 million per year for the next two seasons.

If the Cavaliers are willing to take back a “lesser” return in exchange, it could lighten the financial burden and give them some assets back to make up for the departure of Schroder, who averaged 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 40.1% shooting and 29.0% shooting from three last season.

While the market might be relatively light for Schroder, he can be a solid addition for several teams, who might be willing to take him on for an affordable trade package. Here are three potential destinations, based on fit, motive, and means to make the trade.

1. Detroit Pistons

Potential Trade Scenario

Cavaliers Receive: Ron Holland II, 2027 second-round pick

Pistons Receive: Dennis Schroder

The Detroit Pistons showed a lot of promise this season by securing the top seed in the East, but their momentum was undone in the playoffs when they got bounced in the Eastern Semifinals. With plans to keep their core intact (Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson), the Pistons are expected to mostly run it back, but there is plenty of room for smaller changes, especially if they want to challenge the defending NBA champions (New York Knicks).

As a team in need of a spark off the bench, the Pistons could benefit from Schroder’s skills as a ball handler, playmaker, and isolation scorer. Without taking up too much share of the offense, he could increase their scoring potential while taking pressure off Cade Cunningham. In return, the Cavaliers get to save millions by taking on Ron Holland II, a high-motor wing player known for his elite versatility. As a bonus, they also get a second-round pick to use in future trades.

2. Minnesota Timberwolves

Potential Trade Scenario

Cavaliers Receive: Terrence Shannon Jr., Julian Phillips, 2032 second-round pick

Timberwolves Receive: Dennis Schroder

The Timberwolves are still reeling from their series loss to the Spurs, and Anthony Edwards is putting pressure on the front office to make a move this summer. While Dennis Schroder would hardly be enough to close the gap with those top teams, he’s someone who could improve their overall depth at a position the Wolves are sorely lacking right now.

Without Donte DiVincenzo in the lineup (due to injury) and Mike Conley aging out of the rotation, Minnesota had to go without a true point guard in the first two rounds this year, and it could be what spelled their doom. At the very least, Schroder would give them consistent production at the position, even if he’s not the big-name acquisition many fans are expecting. The Cavaliers, meanwhile, would not get any better roster-wise, but their goal of saving money would be achieved without shaking up the rotation.

3. Orlando Magic

Potential Trade Scenario

Cavaliers Receive: Goga Bitadze, 2032 second-round pick

Magic Receive: Dennis Schroder

The Orlando Magic are another team that needs an offensive punch, and Schroder can provide it. Alongside Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Desmond Bane, Schroder would enjoy plenty of open shots on a rising team in the East. Behind Jalen Suggs, he could stabilize the second unit with confident scoring and open up the floor for his teammates. Overall, Schroder’s presence would make the Magic more flexible, potentially raising their overall ceiling as a team.

The best part is, it would only cost them Goga Bitadze, an expendable big man with just one year left on his contract. For the Cavaliers, it’s perfect if they want to lighten their financial burden both now and in the future. Bitadze would not be a game-changer, but he could still give the Cavaliers meaningful minutes (if healthy) on half of Schroder’s salary ($7.6 milllion in 2026-27).