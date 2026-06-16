Warriors Predicted To Select Elite 7-Foot-4 Center In 2026 NBA Draft

The Golden State Warriors are entering a pivotal offseason as they try to maximize what remains of Stephen Curry’s championship window. According to ESPN’s latest mock draft, their solution could come in the form of one of the most unique prospects in the entire 2026 NBA Draft class.

ESPN projects the Warriors to select Michigan center Aday Mara with the No. 11 overall pick. At 7-foot-4 with a 7-foot-6 wingspan and a staggering 9-foot-9 standing reach, Mara is one of the largest players to enter the draft in recent years. More importantly, he is not simply a giant body. He combines elite size with impressive passing instincts, rim protection, and offensive skill, making him one of the fastest-rising prospects in this class.

According to ESPN, Mara is expected to be the first true center selected in the draft and could even go earlier than No. 11. Several league executives even believe teams could attempt to trade up to secure him, including the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Mara’s rise did not happen overnight. The Spanish big man spent two developmental seasons at UCLA before breaking out in a major way after transferring to Michigan.

As a freshman during the 2023-24 season, Mara averaged 3.5 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.6 assists, and 0.7 blocks per game while struggling for consistent minutes. His sophomore year showed progress as he posted 6.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 60.3% from the field.

Everything came together during his junior season. Mara emerged as one of the most dominant centers in college basketball, averaging 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting an elite 66.8% from the field. He helped lead Michigan to a national championship and earned recognition as one of the nation’s premier defensive players.

His combination of rim protection and passing ability has scouts intrigued. While most centers of his size are limited offensively, Mara consistently creates opportunities for teammates and processes the game at a remarkably high level.

The Warriors have traditionally valued basketball IQ and passing from their frontcourt players, which makes Mara an especially interesting fit. Golden State also faces a practical need for size.

There are still questions about his NBA projection. Despite his size, Mara is not an elite athlete and can struggle when defending quicker players in space. His outside shooting remains a work in progress as well. During his junior season, he attempted only 10 three-pointers, making three of them.

Still, his performance at the NBA Draft Combine offered encouragement. Mara knocked down 16 of 25 shots during the continuous star shooting drill, suggesting there may be more shooting upside than his college numbers indicate.

With Curry entering the final stage of his Hall of Fame career, Golden State cannot afford to miss on this selection.

If Mara develops into the player many scouts believe he can become, the Warriors might not only find their center of the future. They could also find one of the few players physically equipped to battle the NBA’s next generation of giant superstars.