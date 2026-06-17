LeBron James Golfs With 2016 Cavaliers Teammates: Where Is Kyrie Irving?

It’s been 10 years since the iconic run that brought Cleveland its first-ever NBA championship, but it’s not a moment the fans there will soon forget. In fact, in celebration of the momentous feat, that old Cavaliers team met up for a friendly game of golf, where they all hung out like old times.

The event, which was hosted in Europe, was attended by various members of the 2016 Cavs roster, including JR Smith, Tristan Thompson, Kevin Love, and (of course) LeBron James. Golf is a common passion shared by the former teammates, making it a natural choice of activity for this epic reunion.

LEBRON JAMES REUNITED WITH HIS 2016 CAVS TEAMMATES. 🔥🔥🔥 They had 3 (!!) different helicopters on standby This is awesome. 👏 (h/t @2Cool2Blog) pic.twitter.com/LynZmAaHYB — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 17, 2026

All in all, the vibes were positive and wholesome on the golf course, with the guys seen laughing and talking like it was 2016 again. There was even footage captured mid-game, and you could just tell that everyone was having a good time.

“Now that’s a motherfu*king shot!” — LeBron James is having the time of his life on the golf course with his 2016 Cavs teammates. 🤣🔥 (h/t @Ballislife, @ClutchPoints) pic.twitter.com/6JkDzFrs7D — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 17, 2026

As much as everyone was having fun, fans couldn’t help but notice the absence of Kyrie Irving, who played a massive role in that historic championship run. He was the team’s second option and their leading perimeter scorer, with averages of 19.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 44.8% shooting and 32.1% shooting from three. Nonetheless, he was not in attendance at today’s reunion, and JR Smith says it’s not because he wasn’t invited.

“Missing none,” JR Smith said in the comments. “He was invited and ghosted us all. So stop with that bs.”

Kyrie was drafted by the Cavs in 2011, and he played there for six years as their leading point guard. The height of his tenure was spent alongside LeBron James, and he is often recognized today as the greatest co-star he ever had. Still, their success was short-lived, as Irving would force his way out just one summer after winning the title.

Irving’s exit was far from cordial, and things got messy before he was finally shipped to Boston in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 unprotected first-round draft pick. By all accounts, he never had any personal issues with LeBron or his other teammates, and he hasn’t spoken badly about them publicly.

That’s why Irving ghosting his former Cavs teammates remains a complete mystery. Whether it’s some untold drama or simply a busy schedule that kept him from showing up, Irving’s absence at the reunion spoke volumes this week. Even in the offseason, Irving is not one to think or dwell on the past, and he has moved on from his old Cavs days.

As he continues his recovery from an ACL injury, Kyrie’s focus is with his current team: the Dallas Mavericks. In the aftermath of the Luka Doncic trade, he’s the team’s veteran leader, and his guidance will be key to building prosperity for the future.