NBA Champions Returning To White House Tradition As Knicks Accept Invite

It’s been a longstanding tradition for the champions of the major American sports to make an annual visit to the White House. It’s another way for championship teams to be recognized, and it was always considered an honor in the NBA.

During Trump’s Presidency, however, not a single NBA championship team has made a visit to the White House. But, as team owner James Dolan recently confirmed to the public, the Knicks have become the first to accept the invitation, setting the stage for a viral moment with President Trump.

“As a matter of fact, thank you for asking me that, we did just receive an invitation from the White House, which we accepted,” Dolan said during an appearance on WFAN New York. “We still have to figure out the details, et cetera, but yes, of course. Look, I invited the president to come down for the game. He is a friend. I’ve known him for 30 years, and I’m very proud to bring the team to the White House.”

The NBA leans more on the liberal side, and that’s why Trump has consistently clashed with top coaches, players, and reporters over the years. Between his brutal statements, conservative politics, and controversial following, the President has made his fair share of enemies, including NBA figures like Steve Kerr, Gregg Popovich, and Stephen A. Smith.

In 2017, the Warriors became the first NBA champions to decline visiting Trump’s White House. As a result, the President later rescinded the invitation out of spite. Something similar happened the following season, when the Dubs went back-to-back and revealed their intentions to skip the Presidential meeting.

Then, in 2019, the Raptors opted out of the D.C. trip due to scheduling conflicts, but many fans theorized that it was only because the players had no desire to cozy up to the Trump administration.

The Lakers might have broken the streak had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic, but LeBron James likely would have skipped it anyway as a staunch critic of the U.S. President.

The Thunder nearly made the trip last year after their first title run, but they were forced to eventually call it off due to timing and scheduling conflicts.

In 2026, the Knicks will finally revive the tradition, but it’s no surprise for anyone who’s been paying attention. Trump and Knicks owner James Dolan have been close for decades and have a bond built on mutual trust. It’s one of the reasons why the President himself was in Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the Finals.

Among other things, the man is a true Knicks fan, and it must be cool for him to welcome his favorite team to the White House as NBA champions. After 53 years, it’s been a long time coming, but now Trump will have the chance to congratulate his team in one of the most prestigious ways possible.

As for what happens next year, it really just depends on which team wins the title. No champion is forced to visit the White House, and it serves no real benefit other than the experience itself. Now that the Knicks are breaking the streak, other teams might be more inclined to accept in the future, regardless of political alignments.