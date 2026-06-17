NBA Champions Returning To White House Tradition As Knicks Accept Invite

Knicks owner James Dolan confirmed the team will accept an invitation to the White House after winning its first NBA championship in 53 years.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Dec 27, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after a basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It’s been a longstanding tradition for the champions of the major American sports to make an annual visit to the White House. It’s another way for championship teams to be recognized, and it was always considered an honor in the NBA.

During Trump’s Presidency, however, not a single NBA championship team has made a visit to the White House. But, as team owner James Dolan recently confirmed to the public, the Knicks have become the first to accept the invitation, setting the stage for a viral moment with President Trump.

“As a matter of fact, thank you for asking me that, we did just receive an invitation from the White House, which we accepted,” Dolan said during an appearance on WFAN New York. “We still have to figure out the details, et cetera, but yes, of course. Look, I invited the president to come down for the game. He is a friend. I’ve known him for 30 years, and I’m very proud to bring the team to the White House.”

The NBA leans more on the liberal side, and that’s why Trump has consistently clashed with top coaches, players, and reporters over the years. Between his brutal statements, conservative politics, and controversial following, the President has made his fair share of enemies, including NBA figures like Steve Kerr, Gregg Popovich, and Stephen A. Smith.

In 2017, the Warriors became the first NBA champions to decline visiting Trump’s White House. As a result, the President later rescinded the invitation out of spite. Something similar happened the following season, when the Dubs went back-to-back and revealed their intentions to skip the Presidential meeting.

Then, in 2019, the Raptors opted out of the D.C. trip due to scheduling conflicts, but many fans theorized that it was only because the players had no desire to cozy up to the Trump administration.

The Lakers might have broken the streak had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic, but LeBron James likely would have skipped it anyway as a staunch critic of the U.S. President.

The Thunder nearly made the trip last year after their first title run, but they were forced to eventually call it off due to timing and scheduling conflicts. 

In 2026, the Knicks will finally revive the tradition, but it’s no surprise for anyone who’s been paying attention. Trump and Knicks owner James Dolan have been close for decades and have a bond built on mutual trust. It’s one of the reasons why the President himself was in Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the Finals.

Among other things, the man is a true Knicks fan, and it must be cool for him to welcome his favorite team to the White House as NBA champions. After 53 years, it’s been a long time coming, but now Trump will have the chance to congratulate his team in one of the most prestigious ways possible.

As for what happens next year, it really just depends on which team wins the title. No champion is forced to visit the White House, and it serves no real benefit other than the experience itself. Now that the Knicks are breaking the streak, other teams might be more inclined to accept in the future, regardless of political alignments.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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