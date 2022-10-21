A Fan Yelled At Russell Westbrook As He Was Heading To The Locker Room And The Former MVP Told Him To Say That To His Face

Russell Westbrook will always be under the microscope until the day he dons the iconic Purple and Gold jersey. He was traded to the team last season when the Lakers wanted to form a brand new Big 3 in the NBA. Russ paired up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in hopes of leading the Lakers to another NBA title.

However, Russ never adjusted to his new team and struggled throughout the year. Despite that, most members of the Lakers supported Westbrook this summer when there were a plethora of rumors about him getting traded. Fast forward to the start of the new season, Russ has had a bittersweet start to the new season.

He had a good performance in the first game of the season against the Golden State Warriors. But in the Lakers' most recent matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, Russ had an abysmal outing.

An NBA Fan Heckled Russell Westbrook

Westbrook finished the game with just 2 points to his name. He took 11 shots in the game and missed all of them. His shooting struggles also included him going 0-6 from the three-point line.

After the game was finished and when Westbrook was walking towards the locker room, he was heckled by an NBA fan. Upon hearing the fan's insult, Russ urged him to say the same thing to his face.

After Westbrook's urge to say the same thing to his face, the fan went ahead and did it. Russ had no answer to it and simply went ahead to the locker room. Anyway, coming back to his performance, fans will hope that he can make a comeback next time.

LeBron James even gave Russ good advice about how he can move forward after going scoreless. Let's just hope Westbrook can apply that and help the Lakers win their next game.