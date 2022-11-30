Skip to main content

Darvin Ham Praises Russell Westbrook For Staying Professional Amid Trade Rumors

Darvin Ham Praises Russell Westbrook For Staying Professional Amid Trade Rumors

Russell Westbrook has gone through a lot in the last year or so. There was jubilation at first when he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers but all the joy and excitement went away rather quickly.

The Lakers kept losing as they finished last season with a 33-49 record as Westbrook struggled to fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. There was some chatter regarding Westbrook being traded and the rumors went into overdrive in the offseason. It got to the point where it seemed inevitable that Russ would get traded but in the end, nothing happened.

Darvin Ham Praises Russell Westbrook For Staying Professional Amid Trade Rumors

Westbrook clearly wasn't happy with the situation and expressed his frustration at times, but the one thing he never did, was cause problems behind the scenes. The Indiana Pacers were one of the teams that were touted as a potential trade destination for Westbrook and before the Lakers played the Pacers on Monday night, head coach Darvin Ham praised Russ for his professionalism when asked about his name being a part of rumors.

(starts at 2:25 mark):

"I can tell you this. Russ is a true professional. He’s shown up to go to work, as well as all of our players, and those guys that handle it that way I see have the most success. When you’re not wearing it on your sleeve, you’re not getting emotional about it and you’re just doing your job and doing what you need to do. But I can just say this. We’re totally thrilled with the way our current group is progressing and we’re excited about the success we’ve had here recently and we’re just hoping to build on it with the guys sitting in that locker room."

Westbrook deserves a lot of credit for the way he has handled this situation. A lot of players might have just pouted after all that had transpired but he kept his head down and was hard at work. He further showed his willingness to help the team by agreeing to come off the bench and is flourishing in that role.

The game against the Pacers did not go well for Russ and the Lakers, however. They blew a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter which led to fans being furious. They also felt that both LeBron and Westbrook were embarrassing in clutch time in the game as the team suffered a shocking defeat.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Darvin Ham Praises Russell Westbrook For Staying Professional Amid Trade Rumors
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Praises Russell Westbrook For Staying Professional Amid Trade Rumors

By Gautam Varier
Isaiah Stewart Got Mad And Pushed Julius Randle After He Posterized Him
NBA Media

Isaiah Stewart Got Mad And Pushed Julius Randle After He Posterized Him

By Gautam Varier
Atlanta Hawks Haven't Won A Game Since Dejounte Murray Disrespected Jabari Smith Jr.
NBA Media

Atlanta Hawks Haven't Won A Game Since Dejounte Murray Disrespected Jabari Smith Jr.

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
USATSI_16209212
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Believes The Clippers Will Have A "Wasted Season" If Kawhi Leonard And Paul George Don't Suit Up

By Lee Tran
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors Are Being Sued For Endorsing Crypto Exchange FTX
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Takes Responsibility For "Dumb Play" In Crunch Time Against Mavericks

By Lee Tran
Fred VanVleet Believes The Toronto Raptors Would've Three-Peated If Kawhi Leonard Never Left
NBA Media

Fred VanVleet Believes The Toronto Raptors Would've Three-Peated If Kawhi Leonard Never Left

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
James Wiseman
NBA Media

James Wiseman Has A Plus Minus Of -35 In Five G-League Games

By Lee Tran
Fans Can't Decide Whether Stephen Curry Choked The Final Play Against The Dallas Mavericks
NBA Media

Fans Can't Decide Whether Stephen Curry Choked The Final Play Against The Dallas Mavericks

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
lakers blockbuster trades
NBA Trade Rumors

The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players

By Lee Tran
Luka Doncic Ties Dirk Nowitzki's 40-Point Tally With Dominant Performance Against Golden State Warriors
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Ties Dirk Nowitzki's 40-Point Tally With Dominant Performance Against Golden State Warriors

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Have Wild Reactions To Luka Doncic's 41-Point Triple-Double Against The Warriors: "Stop Playing With This Man"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Have Wild Reactions To Luka Doncic's 41-Point Triple-Double Against The Warriors: "Stop Playing With This Man"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
When Wilt Chamberlain Showed Bodybuilding Champion Arnold Schwarzenegger That He Was The Strongest Man In The World
NBA Media

When Wilt Chamberlain Showed Bodybuilding Champion Arnold Schwarzenegger That He Was The Strongest Man In The World

By Titan Frey
barkley doncic
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Says Luka Doncic And Dallas Mavericks Will Not Win Championship With Their Current Playstyle

By Lee Tran
Former NBA All-Star Recounts His Time On The Set Of 'White Men Can't Jump' And How Woody Harrelson Proved The Title Right
NBA Media

Former NBA All-Star Recounts His Time On The Set Of 'White Men Can't Jump' And How Woody Harrelson Proved The Title Right

By Titan Frey
zion giannis
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Claims Zion Williamson Is The Most Dominant Player In The NBA Behind Giannis Antetokounmpo

By Lee Tran
Aaron "Showtime" Taylor: His Journey From Prison To Becoming An NBA Broadcaster
NBA Media

Aaron "Showtime" Taylor: His Journey From Prison To Becoming An NBA Broadcaster

By Titan Frey