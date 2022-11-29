Lakers Fans Think LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Were Embarrassing During Clutch Time Against The Pacers

The Los Angeles Lakers locked horns with the Indiana Pacers on Monday night in a thrilling game. Considering the Lakers were in great form over the last few games, most expected it to be a one-sided victory in favor of the Purple and Gold. And for the most part, that seemed true.

Unfortunately, during the fourth quarter of the game, the trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook was outplayed by the Pacers. It led to the Lakers blowing a 17-point lead and taking the 12th loss of the season.

During the postgame conference, LeBron decided to uncover the reason behind the Lakers' defeat against the Pacers. He focused on the buzzer-beater by Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard. But is that all?

Were LeBron James And Russell Westbrook The Reason Behind The Lakers' Loss?

For the most part of the game, the Los Angeles Lakers held a comfortable lead over the Pacers. But things went south for them during the final quarter. Even though James, Davis, and Russ were on the court during the clutch time, they couldn't stop the Pacers from clinching the victory.

Speaking of the final stretch of the game, NBA fans on Reddit believe that LeBron James and Russell Westbrook share the most blame among all Lakers players.

alisj99: Dumb possession after possession. Completely took away from AD playing great. gagojan27: I’m so tired of cheering for this team, drains you of joy every-time. fasnxs: 3 turnovers in a row, that was it. kiwiwikikiwiwikikiwi: I thought Russ did better given what we’ve seen. LeBron just tried to do too much, even when limited from the ankle. Gotta pass the torch. This is AD’s team now. bruddahmanmatt: Bron especially. Russ did his part to keep us in it but then they both went to sleep on defense down the stretch. Ok-Ebb7967: Lmao Bron was f*****g embarrassing. HotRefigerator3977: Bron played basketball his entire life, he should know better. BronJames69: Bron f*****g sucked tonight. His decision making completely cost the team the game tonight. alexor_1: LeBron not contesting those 3s was disgusting. mookiebraves: why the f**k are you showing Russ?????

While the original poster on Reddit claimed that both LeBron and Russ were to blame for the defeat, most defended Westbrook. Instead, they believed it was James and coach Darvin Ham who should be blamed. Well, during the postgame conference, Ham indeed took responsibility for the loss.

