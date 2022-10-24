Skip to main content

Darvin Ham Reveals The Questionable Reason Why He Wanted Russell Westbrook Playing At The End Of The Game

Darvin Ham Reveals The Questionable Reason Why He Wanted Russell Westbrook Playing At The End Of The Game

The Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Portland Trail Blazers tonight. Given that they have had a 0-2 start to their season, a win against the unbeaten Trail Blazers would be the best possible way to secure the first win of the season.

This game between the Lakers and Blazers was pretty neck and neck from the get go. With the Purple and Gold stepping up on the defensive end and players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis scoring at a high clip, the Lakers stayed competitive at the end of the half finishing the first half on a 7 point deficit.

In the third quarter, the Lakers pulled the game in their favor. Outscoring the Blazers 35-23, Bron and Co. deservedly took a 5-point lead in the game. The hosts even extended the lead to 7 points with only two minutes remaining on the clock. 

But the trend from the last two games continued in the closing stages of the game as the Lakers had some woeful shot selection leading to turnovers and opportunities for the Blazers. Ultimately, the Lakers choked and lost the game 106-104.

Coach Darvin Ham Reveals Why He Wanted Russell Westbrook In The Closing Stages  Of The Game

The Lakers truly fumbled the bag against the Blazers. Given that they were up by 7 points with less than 2 minutes remaining on the clock, the Purple and Gold should have secured the win against the Blazers. Perhaps one of the biggest factors in the loss was the performance of Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook yet again had an off night shooting 4-15 from the field. He also missed a couple of shots in the closing minutes of the game which could have been pivotal for the Lakers to maintain their lead.

Coach Darvin Ham in a post game presser revealed why he wanted 'Brodie' in the closing stages of the game.

The gamble of keeping Brodie certainly didn't help the Lakers. Given that he couldn't keep up with Damian Lillard and limit the guard from scoring, the Purple and Gold crumbled. 

With three arguably horrifying performances to start of his season, the guard is under a lot of pressure right now and if this form continues, we might end up seeing Brodie in a different uniform very soon.

YOU MAY LIKE

Darvin Ham Reveals The Questionable Reason Why He Wanted Russell Westbrook Playing At The End Of The Game
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Reveals The Questionable Reason Why He Wanted Russell Westbrook Playing At The End Of The Game

By Aditya Mohapatra
Lou Williams' Response About His Two Wives Becomes Viral: "I Sure Did, But It Wasn't These Two."
NBA Media

Lou Williams' Response About His Two Wives Becomes Viral: "I Sure Did, But It Wasn't These Two."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Chauncey Billups Reveals Portland Trail Blazers Were Looking For Russell Westbrook Mismatches: "We Just Wanted To Play Off Of Russ"
NBA Media

Chauncey Billups Reveals Portland Trail Blazers Were Looking For Russell Westbrook Mismatches: "We Just Wanted To Play Off Of Russ"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Angry Lakers Fan Goes Off On Russell Westbrook In Epic Rant: "What Made You Think You're Gonna Hit The Middie Now? What Made Coach Ham Think You're Gonna Come Play Defense When We Need You Now?"
NBA Media

Angry Lakers Fan Goes Off On Russell Westbrook In Epic Rant: "What Made You Think You're Gonna Hit The Middie Now? What Made Coach Ham Think You're Gonna Come Play Defense When We Need You Now?"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Russell Westbrook Ties Lakers' Record For Worst Field Goal Percentage Over 2 Games: The Previous Record Also Belongs To Him
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Ties Lakers' Record For Worst Field Goal Percentage Over 2 Games: The Previous Record Also Belongs To Him

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Golden State Warriors Are Set To Have The First $200M+ Payroll Next Season With $217 Million
NBA Media

Golden State Warriors Have Paid Over $756M In Player Salaries Since The 2017-18 Season

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James Gets Brutally Honest On The Lakers After 0-3 Start: "We Can't Shoot A Penny Into The Ocean"
NBA Media

LeBron James Gets Brutally Honest On The Lakers After 0-3 Start: "We Can't Shoot A Penny Into The Ocean"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James
NBA Media

Lakers Announcer Trolls LeBron James After He Throws Up The Worst Airball Of His 20-Year Career: "It Didn't Even Draw Net!"

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James' Disappointed Reaction To Russell Westbrook's Stupid Decision To Shoot A Three With 18 Seconds On The Shot Clock Up By 1 Point
NBA Media

LeBron James' Disappointed Reaction To Russell Westbrook's Stupid Decision To Shoot A Jump Shot With 18 Seconds On The Shot Clock Up By 1 Point

By Nico Martinez
Chris Broussard Calls LeBron James' Stats 'Empty' Against The Warriors: "I Wanna Watch A Few Weeks Of These Before I Declare LeBron’s No Longer A Top 10 Player In The League."
NBA Media

LeBron James Goes Off On Reporters After Being Asked About Russell Westbrook's Late-Game Jump Shot: "You Guys Wanna Try To Talk About Russ But I'm Not Up Here Just To Do That."

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Breaks His Silence On Late-Game Three-Pointer Vs. Trail Blazers

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Pissed Off At Russell Westbrook After He Shoots 26% In Loss To Trail Blazers: "He Might Honestly Be The Worst Player In The NBA At This Point..."

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Goes Viral For Hitting The Side Of The Backboard After Being Left Open For Corner Three: "No Way lakers Getting Disrespected Like That."

By Nico Martinez
Giannis Antetokounmpo
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Sends Strong Five-Word Message After Dropping 44 Points And 12 Rebounds In Win Over The Rockets

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Destroy Lakers After Shooting 1/16 From 3 In 1st Half vs. Blazers: "Surprised They Made One"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Destroy Lakers After Shooting 1/16 From 3 In 1st Half vs. Blazers: "Surprised They Made One"

By Orlando Silva
Damian Lillard
NBA Media

Damian Lillard Gets Real On Expectations For The Blazers This Season: "We Coming Out Here To Win..."

By Nico Martinez