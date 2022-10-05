Skip to main content

Dennis Rodman Said Having A Baby With Madonna Would Have Been A 'Living Hell': "It Would’ve Been Very Difficult For Me To Live In The Shadow Of Madonna."

Dennis Rodman Said Having A Baby With Madonna Would Have Been A 'Living Hell': "It Would’ve Been Very Difficult For Me To Live In The Shadow Of Madonna."

Dennis Rodman was as big a celebrity in the 90s as any other. His fame rivaled movie stars and musicians, he was nearly as popular as his Chicago Bulls teammate and NBA GOAT Michael Jordan. A lot of Rodman's popularity came from the fact that he was extremely eccentric and lived a lifestyle that many would find hard to believe for an athlete at the highest level. 

During that era, Rodman's dating life was of particular interest to a lot of people. And Dennis loved a good time, so he ended up dating some truly iconic women. And none of his former flames was as big as pop icon Madonna, who ruled the 90s as one of the foremost musicians of the time. Rodman's relationship with Madonna seemed more intense than any other, too, he once explained it interestingly

"I think Madonna saw me as a kid in a candy store. I was trying to find my way, but she's already done it. She saw this young kid, I was like maybe 30, 31. I was just coming out the box, I was coming out the shell, I was coming out the closet pretty much. I think she saw a guy like, 'wow, he's somewhat attractive, has a nice body. And besides all this, I think she saw me coming out and being free and I think that was more attractive to her than anything else."

And it got to a point also where Madonna supposedly offered Rodman a vast amount of money to have a baby with her

"She asked me that if I got her pregnant she'd pay me $20 million," Rodman said.

Dennis Rodman Once Spoke About Potentially Having A Baby With Madonna

Rodman's relationship with Madonna was complex, to say the least. And in a 1996 interview on the Oprah Winfrey Show, Rodman opened up on his thoughts of potentially having a baby with the pop star. 

(starts at 11:43 minutes)

“If it would’ve happened, it would’ve been great. If it didn’t happen, still great. Because I feel like it would’ve been living hell. It would’ve been very difficult for me to live in the shadow of Madonna. Having this baby and we would have to hide and do all these crazy things.” 

Rodman spoke about it in his own unabashed, candid style. And it seems that he was okay with the prospect one way or another but happy that it hadn't come to pass. It's safe to say that if The Worm and Madonna had had a child together, it might have become one of the most interesting people in the world. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Only 4 Shooting Guards Who Have Won The MVP Award: Michael Jordan Is The Only One Who Won More Than One
NBA

Only 4 Shooting Guards Who Have Won The MVP Award: Michael Jordan Is The Only One Who Won More Than One

By Eddie Bitar
Ime Udoka And Nia Long Were Reportedly In An Open Relationship And Udoka Has Had Affairs Wherever He’s Coached
NBA Media

Ime Udoka And Nia Long Were Reportedly In An Open Relationship And Udoka Has Had Affairs Wherever He’s Coached

By Orlando Silva
NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Trade Jordan Poole If They Signed Him To A 'Decent Contract'
NBA Media

Jordan Poole Wasn’t Hurt By Draymond Green’s Punch And Was Able To Finish Practice After The Incident

By Orlando Silva
Klay Thompson's Comments About Jordan Poole Before Fight With Draymond Green Are Getting A New Dimension
NBA Media

Klay Thompson's Comments About Jordan Poole Before Fight With Draymond Green Are Getting A New Dimension

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Defend Russell Westbrook After He Airballed A Free Throw
NBA Media

NBA Fans Defend Russell Westbrook After He Airballed A Free Throw

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole Fight: "He Will Be Traded And Never Play For The Warriors Again"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole Fight: "He Will Be Traded And Never Play For The Warriors Again"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Insider Says Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Do Not Completely Trust Steve Nash And That Could Cost The Brooklyn Nets A Chance At Winning The Title
NBA Media

NBA Insider Says Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Do Not Completely Trust Steve Nash And That Could Cost The Brooklyn Nets A Chance At Winning The Title

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Insider Says He Saw Jordan Poole After The Altercation With Draymond Green, Confirms He Was In Good Spirits And Even Laughing During The Shooting Scrimmage
NBA Media

NBA Insider Says He Saw Jordan Poole After The Altercation With Draymond Green, Confirms He Was In Good Spirits And Even Laughing During The Shooting Scrimmage

By Aaron Abhishek
Nia Long Laughs After Reporter Asks Her If She And Ime Udoka Are Working Things Out: "Is There Any Chance For Forgiveness, Nia?"
NBA Media

Nia Long Laughs After Reporter Asks Her If She And Ime Udoka Are Working Things Out: "Is There Any Chance For Forgiveness, Nia?"

By Orlando Silva
Michael Jordan vs. Magic Johnson: The Epic One-On-One Matchup That Never Happened In 1990
NBA Media

Michael Jordan vs. Magic Johnson: The Epic One-On-One Matchup That Never Happened In 1990

By Titan Frey
Bill Simmons And Zach Lowe Speculate About Draymond Green's Future With The Golden State Warriors: "I Am Draymond Green, I Won 4 Rings For You, Where Is My Contract?"
NBA Media

Bill Simmons And Zach Lowe Speculate About Draymond Green's Future With The Golden State Warriors: "I Am Draymond Green, I Won 4 Rings For You, Where Is My Contract?"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Wants To Own An NBA Team In Las Vegas And He Sent A Clear Message To Commissioner Adam Silver
NBA Media

LeBron James Wants To Own An NBA Team In Las Vegas And He Sent A Clear Message To Commissioner Adam Silver

By Aaron Abhishek
Brian Windhorst Says Bryce Is More Talented Than Bronny James, But Bronny Wants It More Than His Brother
NBA Media

Brian Windhorst Says Bryce Is More Talented Than Bronny James, But Bronny Wants It More Than His Brother

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Richard Jefferson Protects Jordan Poole, Gives Some Insights About Draymond Green: "I Was on The Team When Dray Got Drafted. Trust Me Everyone Gets A Little Different When The Bag Coming."
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Protects Jordan Poole, Gives Some Insights About Draymond Green: "I Was on The Team When Dray Got Drafted. Trust Me Everyone Gets A Little Different When The Bag Coming."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Lamar Odom Blames Drugs As The Reason He Never Got Kids With Khloe Kardashian: "I Was Getting High Like My Sperm Way Off Track But I Was Definitely In There”
NBA Media

Lamar Odom Blames Drugs As The Reason He Never Got Kids With Khloe Kardashian: "I Was Getting High Like My Sperm Way Off Track But I Was Definitely In There”

By Orlando Silva
Jamie Foxx Shared A Hilarious Story Of Kobe Bryant Clapping Back At Him After One Year Of Trash Talking Before The 2010 NBA Finals: "Do You Have Some Water? Good, Because You're Going To Choke On My Fifth Ring."
NBA Media

Jamie Foxx Shared A Hilarious Story Of Kobe Bryant Clapping Back At Him After One Year Of Trash Talking Before The 2010 NBA Finals: "Do You Have Some Water? Good, Because You're Going To Choke On My Fifth Ring."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya