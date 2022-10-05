Dennis Rodman Said Having A Baby With Madonna Would Have Been A 'Living Hell': "It Would’ve Been Very Difficult For Me To Live In The Shadow Of Madonna."

Dennis Rodman was as big a celebrity in the 90s as any other. His fame rivaled movie stars and musicians, he was nearly as popular as his Chicago Bulls teammate and NBA GOAT Michael Jordan. A lot of Rodman's popularity came from the fact that he was extremely eccentric and lived a lifestyle that many would find hard to believe for an athlete at the highest level.

During that era, Rodman's dating life was of particular interest to a lot of people. And Dennis loved a good time, so he ended up dating some truly iconic women. And none of his former flames was as big as pop icon Madonna, who ruled the 90s as one of the foremost musicians of the time. Rodman's relationship with Madonna seemed more intense than any other, too, he once explained it interestingly.

"I think Madonna saw me as a kid in a candy store. I was trying to find my way, but she's already done it. She saw this young kid, I was like maybe 30, 31. I was just coming out the box, I was coming out the shell, I was coming out the closet pretty much. I think she saw a guy like, 'wow, he's somewhat attractive, has a nice body. And besides all this, I think she saw me coming out and being free and I think that was more attractive to her than anything else."

And it got to a point also where Madonna supposedly offered Rodman a vast amount of money to have a baby with her.

"She asked me that if I got her pregnant she'd pay me $20 million," Rodman said.

Dennis Rodman Once Spoke About Potentially Having A Baby With Madonna

Rodman's relationship with Madonna was complex, to say the least. And in a 1996 interview on the Oprah Winfrey Show, Rodman opened up on his thoughts of potentially having a baby with the pop star.

(starts at 11:43 minutes)

“If it would’ve happened, it would’ve been great. If it didn’t happen, still great. Because I feel like it would’ve been living hell. It would’ve been very difficult for me to live in the shadow of Madonna. Having this baby and we would have to hide and do all these crazy things.”

Rodman spoke about it in his own unabashed, candid style. And it seems that he was okay with the prospect one way or another but happy that it hadn't come to pass. It's safe to say that if The Worm and Madonna had had a child together, it might have become one of the most interesting people in the world.