Isiah Thomas Said Michael Jordan Was The Best He'd Ever Seen Even Before MJ Won His First NBA Championship

Michael Jordan became the undisputed GOAT in the 90s when he won 6 championships in 8 seasons with the Chicago Bulls. Jordan was the main man on those teams, setting the tone on offense as well as defense, his skill and leadership were both equally important to the Bulls. But it would be wrong to think that Michael Jordan wasn't relevant until the 90s came along, he had been the best player in the game for a while before he won his first ring. 

The late 80s had some excellent teams in the NBA. The Lakers and Celtics were nearing the end of their dominant reign but were still winning and the Detroit Pistons had emerged as genuine champions, even if their tactics weren't really well-liked. Despite this, Michael Jordan's individual prowess was on display for all to see, his performances even had legends like Larry Bird comparing him to God

So it's no surprise that many of these players held MJ in very high esteem at the time, even if he hadn't enjoyed team success yet. And one of those players was Isiah Thomas, who praised Jordan a lot despite their heavy rivalry at the time and since. 

Isiah Thomas Called Michael Jordan The Best Ever Even Before He Won A Ring

It's odd to imagine Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan in the same context if it's not one that includes hostility. The two stars of the late 80s and early 90s never quite saw eye to eye. And MJ has made it plenty apparent even in retirement that he simply has no time for Isiah Thomas. But even before MJ became who he would, Thomas had some great things to say about him. 

"In terms of his quickness, his strength, his jumping ability, his touch, and also his knowledge and understanding for the game. He by far, is the best I've ever seen. And Earvin's my boy but, you know, Air. Yeah, he real sweet. I mean, the dude, you see what he be doing? And it ain't like we in high school."

There seems to be a lot of respect for MJ in Isiah's words but not much of it translated on the court. The Pistons regularly beat up Jordan when they would match up in the playoffs, it was a part of their strategy. But it also goes to show how great MJ was, that even the people that weren't in his corner couldn't deny his greatness. 

