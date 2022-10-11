Skip to main content

James Harden Says He Hasn't Gotten Proper Credit For Accepting $15 Million Pay Cut In Offseason: "But Guess What? I Don’t Care."

James Harden

After multiple disappointing and chaotic seasons, 76ers star James Harden isn't going to let anything get in the way of his focus this year. Instead of battling the critics or chasing media narratives, James is going to let his play do all the talking, whether people acknowledge it or not.

In fact, as Harden recently told Joe Vardon, there's a lot he hasn't been properly credited for over his 13-year career.

More recently, Harden pointed back to the team-friendly deal he signed with the 76ers earlier this summer, and how nobody really talked about what a selfless act it was.

(via The Athletic's Joe Vardon):

In an interview with The Athletic Monday night, Harden admitted he thinks he hasn’t gotten the proper credit for his first act of selflessness and buy-in to the Sixers — taking what amounted to nearly a $14 million pay cut by declining the $47.4 million player’s option on his contract and signing a new, two-year deal that will pay him $33 million this season.

“Nope, but guess what? I don’t care,” Harden said when asked, shaking his head for emphasis. “There’s like a stereotype (of Harden) where people always want to talk. People don’t really know me, so they feel like they can just say anything. One thing I won’t do is give them any attention. I won’t say anything, media-wise, publicly. I don’t care, because I’m comfortable and I’m confident in the things I do on and off the court.”

James Harden's Massive Pay Cut Should Help The 76ers Compete For Years To Come

Remember, Harden took a pay cut of almost $15 million for the sake of preserving cap flexibility in the future. It was a shocking and unprecedented move for a player of his caliber, but it was ultimately the right decision to make.

Harden, speaking inside the visitor’s locker room in Cleveland after a preseason win over the Cavaliers, said his new contract — which he can opt out of next summer in search of a bigger payday from the Sixers, or another club — was “the right decision not only for myself, but our organization, giving us a really good chance of putting the right pieces together.”

“You do things, handle business on the court and off the court, and the money will always come back,” Harden said. “So, I’m fortunate and blessed to be in the position I am, and I’ll just continue to be me.”

Only time will reveal how far Harden is able to take this Sixers squad, but he won't be alone. With Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and several other quality contributors, the Beard is going to have plenty of help and his pay cut should make things even easier for the team going forward.

But, no matter what kind of offseason deals he makes, fans will judge Harden by what he does in the playoffs -- and he just hasn't met expectations in that regard.

