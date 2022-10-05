Skip to main content

Jeremy Lin Says 'Multiple' People Wanted Him Out Of The Knicks, But Not Carmelo Anthony

Jeremy Lin Says 'Multiple' People Wanted Him Out Of The Knicks, But Not Carmelo Anthony

Jeremy Lin was a pretty big deal back in 2012 after he took the NBA by storm with the New York Knicks. The Taiwanese-American player was one of those stories nobody saw coming, but everybody loved watching as it developed. 10 years ago, Linsanity took over New York and the rest of the league, with Lin putting up incredible performances. 

He had one of the most memorable stretches in NBA history in February 2012, marking a huge era for Asians not only in sports but in other niches. The guard showed up like this 'nerd' that couldn't play well and when he took the ball, the magic happened. 

Jeremy scored 136 points in his first five NBA starts, making it clear he was ready to shock the world, even more than he already did. Even Kobe Bryant had to admit that Lin was a problem when they went at it in a mythical duel at Madison Square Garden. 

That was definitely the best moment of Lin's NBA career and one of the best of his life, but it all came to an abrupt end when the New York Knicks decided to part ways with him and leave the door wide open for the Houston Rockets to land Lin. 

Jeremy Lin Denies Carmelo Anthony's Jealousy Was The Reason The Knicks Didn't Re-Sign Him In 2012

A lot has been said about Lin's time in New York and how some of his teammates were jealous of him. This is something former head coach Mike D'Antoni and former teammate Amar'e Stoudemire expressed in the past, and Lin is well aware of that. Many people thought one of the people jealous of his popularity was Carmelo Anthony, the superstar of the team. However, the current CBA player has denied those claims. 

In a recent interview with Marlow Stern of The Daily Beast, Lin opened up on his time with the Knicks and what really happened before he left the team, a situation that made a lot of people mad. 

That was insane to me that the Knicks didn’t re-sign you. I’m still mad about that.

Yeah. I’m pretty sad.

Lin was asked about the situation with Melo, clarifying that people opposite to Melo were the ones that wanted him out of MSG. 

The reality is, you were a global icon and experts estimated at the time that you had raised the value of the Knicks team by hundreds of millions of dollars. I know Houston inserted a poison pill in your contract, but it still doesn’t make sense. What do you think happened there? Do you think Melo, and his jealousy, was the reason why you weren’t re-signed?

I mean, I think that’s… that’s the theory, and that’s what everyone says, but I can’t feed the speculation train because I don’t actually know. I know, and I’m saying this truthfully, that there were multiple points of opposition completely outside of Melo within what was going on, and once D’Antoni resigned, there was already opposition within the organization—whether it was the coaching staff that took over or certain members of the front office. But there was definitely, from what I’ve heard or gathered in the few years after, it wasn’t all as rosy as people thought it was. I don’t know who to attribute it to, but I know there were multiple points of opposition.

Lin suffered an injury at the end of the 2011-12 NBA season and couldn't play in the postseason with the Knicks. He would leave the team that summer and join the Houston Rockets, but his career never was the same after he left the Big Apple. The Knicks were never successful with or without Lin, but there's no doubt that the Taiwanese-American gave them that spark during the 26 games he played that season. 

Lin's career went down a spiral after that moment, but the Linsanity will never be forgotten in the streets of New York. 

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Trade Jordan Poole If They Signed Him To A 'Decent Contract'
NBA Media

Jordan Poole Wasn’t Hurt By Draymond Green’s Punch And Was Able To Finish Practice After The Incident

By Orlando Silva
Only 4 Shooting Guards Who Have Won The MVP Award: Michael Jordan Is The Only One Who Won More Than One
NBA

Only 4 Shooting Guards Who Have Won The MVP Award: Michael Jordan Is The Only One Who Won More Than One

By Eddie Bitar
Klay Thompson's Comments About Jordan Poole Before Fight With Draymond Green Are Getting A New Dimension
NBA Media

Klay Thompson's Comments About Jordan Poole Before Fight With Draymond Green Are Getting A New Dimension

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Defend Russell Westbrook After He Airballed A Free Throw
NBA Media

NBA Fans Defend Russell Westbrook After He Airballed A Free Throw

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole Fight: "He Will Be Traded And Never Play For The Warriors Again"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole Fight: "He Will Be Traded And Never Play For The Warriors Again"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Insider Says Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Do Not Completely Trust Steve Nash And That Could Cost The Brooklyn Nets A Chance At Winning The Title
NBA Media

NBA Insider Says Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Do Not Completely Trust Steve Nash And That Could Cost The Brooklyn Nets A Chance At Winning The Title

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Insider Says He Saw Jordan Poole After The Altercation With Draymond Green, Confirms He Was In Good Spirits And Even Laughing During The Shooting Scrimmage
NBA Media

NBA Insider Says He Saw Jordan Poole After The Altercation With Draymond Green, Confirms He Was In Good Spirits And Even Laughing During The Shooting Scrimmage

By Aaron Abhishek
Nia Long Laughs After Reporter Asks Her If She And Ime Udoka Are Working Things Out: "Is There Any Chance For Forgiveness, Nia?"
NBA Media

Nia Long Laughs After Reporter Asks Her If She And Ime Udoka Are Working Things Out: "Is There Any Chance For Forgiveness, Nia?"

By Orlando Silva
Michael Jordan vs. Magic Johnson: The Epic One-On-One Matchup That Never Happened In 1990
NBA Media

Michael Jordan vs. Magic Johnson: The Epic One-On-One Matchup That Never Happened In 1990

By Titan Frey
Bill Simmons And Zach Lowe Speculate About Draymond Green's Future With The Golden State Warriors: "I Am Draymond Green, I Won 4 Rings For You, Where Is My Contract?"
NBA Media

Bill Simmons And Zach Lowe Speculate About Draymond Green's Future With The Golden State Warriors: "I Am Draymond Green, I Won 4 Rings For You, Where Is My Contract?"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Wants To Own An NBA Team In Las Vegas And He Sent A Clear Message To Commissioner Adam Silver
NBA Media

LeBron James Wants To Own An NBA Team In Las Vegas And He Sent A Clear Message To Commissioner Adam Silver

By Aaron Abhishek
Brian Windhorst Says Bryce Is More Talented Than Bronny James, But Bronny Wants It More Than His Brother
NBA Media

Brian Windhorst Says Bryce Is More Talented Than Bronny James, But Bronny Wants It More Than His Brother

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Richard Jefferson Protects Jordan Poole, Gives Some Insights About Draymond Green: "I Was on The Team When Dray Got Drafted. Trust Me Everyone Gets A Little Different When The Bag Coming."
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Protects Jordan Poole, Gives Some Insights About Draymond Green: "I Was on The Team When Dray Got Drafted. Trust Me Everyone Gets A Little Different When The Bag Coming."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Lamar Odom Blames Drugs As The Reason He Never Got Kids With Khloe Kardashian: "I Was Getting High Like My Sperm Way Off Track But I Was Definitely In There”
NBA Media

Lamar Odom Blames Drugs As The Reason He Never Got Kids With Khloe Kardashian: "I Was Getting High Like My Sperm Way Off Track But I Was Definitely In There”

By Orlando Silva
Jamie Foxx Shared A Hilarious Story Of Kobe Bryant Clapping Back At Him After One Year Of Trash Talking Before The 2010 NBA Finals: "Do You Have Some Water? Good, Because You're Going To Choke On My Fifth Ring."
NBA Media

Jamie Foxx Shared A Hilarious Story Of Kobe Bryant Clapping Back At Him After One Year Of Trash Talking Before The 2010 NBA Finals: "Do You Have Some Water? Good, Because You're Going To Choke On My Fifth Ring."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Zach Lowe Doesn't Think Nikola Jokic Can Win Three Straight NBA MVPs: "People Just Hate To Give It To The Same Guy Over And Over Again. That's Why Giannis Wasn't Gonna Win Last Year."
NBA Media

Zach Lowe Doesn't Think Nikola Jokic Can Win Three Straight NBA MVPs: "People Just Hate To Give It To The Same Guy Over And Over Again. That's Why Giannis Wasn't Gonna Win Last Year."

By Aikansh Chaudhary