Jeremy Lin Shares Emotional Post For Jordan Poole After Guard's $140 Million Contract Extension: "Hard-Earned, Much Deserved New Deal."

Jeremy Lin is one of the most beloved NBA stars of the 2010s. Lin might not have been one of the top players in the league but he enjoyed a heartwarming run of form in 2012 that saw him emerge as one of the top guards in the NBA. While Lin could never sustain the momentum 'Linsanity' generated, it made him a highly-regarded guard in the league, who left the NBA after winning a title with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

Lin had his emergence in New York and won a title in Toronto, but Golden State will always be the most significant team he has been a part of. Lin is from California and got his first opportunity on an NBA team with the Warriors. He also played in The Warriors' G League team in 2021, when Jordan Poole had been sent down to play with him.

Lin made an emotional post for Poole after he got a $140 million contract extension from the Warriors.  

Woke up to great news! I dont normally comment on contracts, but this ones different. I went from scrimmaging against @jordan_poole in private Bay Area runs to becoming Gleague teammates to seeing him win a championship to a contract extension.

Adversity and "demotions" like the GLeague reveal someone's character. Its not just bc I saw JP beast the GLeague. Its bc I saw him do it with a pure love of the game AND a genuine selflessness to root for his teammates thats compelling me to write this post. A hard-earned, much deserved new deal. 

Poole's time in the G League wasn't very long but came at a point where it looked like his skills weren't up to the NBA level. Poole's strong performances in the G League gave him an opportunity to return to the main team and become the player we know today.

Did Jordan Poole Get Overpaid? 

With the financial situation in Golden State and the heavy tax penalties they will be facing, it is fair to question whether re-signing Poole to such a hefty salary will be worth it for the franchise. Poole could have easily found another team on the open market willing to pay him if the Warriors didn't, so the team didn't really have a choice.

This could be a bad overpay if Poole somehow regresses or can't elevate his production to become a player who can extend the Warriors' dynasty. If there is stagnancy in his development, the Warriors will definitely be worried.

Hopefully, Poole keeps going from strength to strength and manages to prove to everyone why he deserved his contract and how scary the Warriors will be looking with their lineup in the future years as well. 

