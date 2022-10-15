Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors Agree To 4-Year, $140 Million Contract Extension

Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors have secured the present and the future of the team today, as the team is finalizing a deal that will keep talented young guard Jordan Poole on the team for four more years. After a tumultuous offseason where rumors about Poole's extension came every day, the team and the player have come to terms.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that Poole and the Warriors are finalizing a deal that will pay Poole $140 million for four years. Following a magical season where he helped the Warriors win the 2022 NBA championship, Poole is now set to keep competing with the Dubs and see what else they can do together.

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension, his agents Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports tell ESPN. Sides are completing final details today and formal agreement expected soon.

It was expected that Poole signed his new contract this week, and now the Warriors have secured a player that will bring a lot of good things to the table both in the present and the future.

This new development could mean that Draymond Green or Andrew Wiggins will leave the Warriors. They were lined up for big contract extensions too, and so far nothing has happened. With Poole securing his future, many questions arise about the rest of the players looking to get another bag.

Green and Poole starred in one of the biggest scandals of the offseason when the big man punched the guard in the face and knocked him out. Perhaps this is the best revenge Poole could have asked for, but it sounds unnecessary after they apparently squashed their beef during the Warriors' preseason finale.