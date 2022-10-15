NBA Fans React To Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Seemingly Doing Their Signature Hand Shake And Hug Pre-Game: "That's Respect And Professionalism Right There."

It looks like all’s well between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole as the duo showcased their signature pregame handshake ahead of their final practice skirmish against the Denver Nuggets.

It’s been a tough few days in the Golden State Warriors camp after the duo’s dustup headlined sports news across the country. Their altercation in the locker room was exacerbated after a leaked video of Green throwing a punch at Poole did the rounds on social media.

Since then, a lot has happened. Green was fined, but not suspended. He took some time off from the team, linked up with them again before the Nuggets clash, and addressed the media about his future with the team.

Now, the two rocking the shake and the hug and sharing the floor comes off as good news for the Warriors and the team’s fans who seemed optimistic about the two working together again.

Here are some of the responses from Golden State fans who saw this as a good sign.

"That's respect and professionalism right there"

"all's well / that end's well"

"Proud of Jordan for showing he can be the bigger man.Brothers fight all the time"

"Man this is nothing compared to some other things that happened around the league on practice facilities. Video crew is the main problem here."

"They winnin this year"

"Even Jesus turned the other cheek , at times it’s better to just let things go . Now let’s focus on getting another chip"

"It's basketball! Who said basketball is a nice sport! Lessons to be taught! Just like Steve kerr getting in a fight with Michael Jordan!"

"I knew they would be good. They’re brothers, fights happen. Move on! Let’s get this chip"

"Some times a good fight can bring people closer to each other"

"These 2 were spoken to by management I'm sure because they're not going to ruin a chance at another Championship!!"

"All is well that ends well...the Warriors are still hard to beat w/ Poole and Green mending their broken fences."

Recent rumors suggested that Poole was yet to forgive the veteran, but by the looks of it, the two seemed to have put the murky incident behind them, so they can focus on defending their championship.

Draymond Green Is Focused On The Job At Hand

Speaking to the reporters after rejoining the team, Green stressed that it was all about the task at hand and the most important thing was playing basketball.

He also added that he was 'not sure' about the possibility of the two players being friends again. That said, he also noted how they were professionals. By the looks of the video that did the rounds, Poole and Green seem to have buried the hatchet. Per a Yahoo report:

“As far as us moving forward, Jordan's a professional, I'm a professional. We have a job to do. We both have experienced a lot of winning over the course of our lives and we know what that takes. So we're going to just that, what it takes to win."

On the preseason front, the Nuggets got the better of the Warriors registering a 119-112 win, but the actual challenge for the side starts on Opening Night when they host the Los Angeles Lakers after the pre-ring ceremony. From the chemistry between the two players to win a championship again, Golden State has its work cut out.