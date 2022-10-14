Bill Simmons Says The Golden State Warriors Will Get Rid Of Draymond Green, And Focus More On Developing The Young Core

The Golden State Warriors are arguably one of the best-run franchises in the NBA. They have managed to win four NBA Championships in the last eight seasons, and the majority of its credit goes to their incredible trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

All three of them were drafted by the Warriors and have been groomed by them. The trio has grown a lot from their first NBA Championship together in 2015 to their most recent one in 2022. But every good thing must end and so will the current era of the Warriors.

Fortunately for the Warriors, the next crop of their talented players are ready. The Warriors have elite young talents in the likes of Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, and James Wiseman. But with that being said, fans believe that Draymond Green will be the first player from the original trio to exit from the team due to his recent fight with Poole.

Bill Simmons Says The Odds Of The Warriors Trading Draymond Green Are High Now

Following Green's heated altercation with Jordan Poole, the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year is in the hot seat. Although Dray has expressed his desire to play for the Warriors for at least two more seasons, Bill Simmons believes he may be out of the team sooner.

"Here's the thing. I think they've been through this rodeo with him a bunch of times and I think they were trying to figure out how to manage it and hope it never got too bad and hope it never blew up. I was of the opinion that it was 50-50. No real insight info on this, but I think they wanna pay Wiggins. I think they wanna pay Poole. At some point, not everyone can make $35 million a year on your team, right? And at some point you gotta take some chances. You have Wiseman, you have Kuminga, and you know you can patch together some big guys. I thought it was 50-50. Now, I think it's like 25-75 because I think they have outs now to get rid of him. Before, it was like, well, what's Curry gonna say? What's Klay gonna say? What are our fans gonna say?... Now, it's like less of a betrayal because you have all these things you can point to. You can point to 2016, you can point to Durant in '19, you can point to this Poole thing and probably five other things we don't know about."

Green has been a crucial player for the Warriors for the last decade or so and he was expecting to sign another huge contract to continue playing for the team for the rest of his career.

But as explained by Simmons, his fight with Poole has certainly changed his dynamic with the team. So the Warriors may not hesitate now before picking the younger players over Green.