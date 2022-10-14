Skip to main content

A Tunisian Player Once Asked Kobe Bryant For His Autograph And The Black Mamba Signed His Shoes During The Olympics

A Tunisian Player Once Asked Kobe Bryant For His Autograph And The Black Mamba Signed His Shoes During The Olympics

It didn’t matter who stacked up against the late Kobe Bryant in a clash, in the end, even his opponents would be in awe of what he brought to the game in terms of skill and dedication.

A classic example was when Tunisia’s Mohamed Hdidane reached out to Bryant after an Olympics game for his autograph, and in what comes as a heartwarming gesture, the Black Mamba signed on the players’ kicks.

Hdidane got his opportunity to get the Los Angeles Lakers superstar’s autograph during the 2012 Olympics after the United States trounced Tunisia 110-63. 

Despite the loss, there was ample sportsmanship displayed from both sides as Bryant made Hdidane’s day. You can view the clip below:

On the game front, it was a good game for the US as they kept their consistent run going and eventually defended their 2008 title. 

They took on Spain again in the final for the second time in a row but held on to a 107-100 win. Kevin Durant starred with 30 points for the side.

Kobe Bryant Was One Of The Key Players In Focus In The US Olympics Basketball Team

It didn’t matter how he fared, but Kobe Bryant was a household name in every game thanks to the global phenomenon he had become by the time. 

The proof of this was seen in Netflix’s The Redeem Team, a sports documentary that puts the spotlight on the US Olympics basketball team and their journey to winning the gold in 2008.

Bryant came in determined to win a gold, and what he did rubbed off on his teammates. The memories were relived by his teammates, and one of them was Dwyane Wade, who also served as one of the executive producers of the documentary.

And for the Miami Heat star, it was important how Bryant’s story was told. Per NBC Sports, he said:

“To me, that was a very sensitive moment at that time, but a beautiful arc, a beautiful story.”

The documentary also sheds light on the Black Mamba’s work ethic, discipline, and grit he brought to the fore serving as an inspiration to future generations. The Redeem Team is currently streaming on Netflix.

YOU MAY LIKE

The Top 10 NBA Players Who Earn The Most Money In The League: LeBron James Is The King With $119.5 Million
NBA Media

The Top 10 NBA Players Who Earn The Most Money In The League: LeBron James Is The King With $119.5 Million

By Aikansh Chaudhary
A Tunisian Player Once Asked Kobe Bryant For His Autograph And The Black Mamba Signed His Shoes During The Olympics
NBA Media

A Tunisian Player Once Asked Kobe Bryant For His Autograph And The Black Mamba Signed His Shoes During The Olympics

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans Blast Draymond Green After His Recent Comments About The Future With The Warriors: "Thought You Was Steph, They Don't Love You Like That."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Blast Draymond Green After His Recent Comments About The Future With The Warriors: "Thought You Was Steph, They Don't Love You Like That."

By Aaron Abhishek
Detroit Pistons Created NBA Jam And Added Special Code To Make Chicago Bulls Miss Game-Winning Shots Against The Pistons
NBA Media

Detroit Pistons Created NBA Jam And Added Special Code To Make Chicago Bulls Miss Game-Winning Shots Against The Pistons

By Titan Frey
Bill Simmons Says The Golden State Warriors Will Get Rid Of Draymond Green, And Focus More On Developing The Young Core
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Says The Golden State Warriors Will Get Rid Of Draymond Green, And Focus More On Developing The Young Core

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Draymond Green Is Not Sure That Relationship With Jordan Poole Will Be Fixed: "That's not up to me."
NBA Media

Draymond Green Is Not Sure That Relationship With Jordan Poole Will Be Fixed: "That's not up to me."

By Aaron Abhishek
Josh Hart Says Portland Trail Blazers Will Not Tank This Year: "We're Not Trying To Get Victor... Whatever His Name Is."
NBA Media

Josh Hart Says Portland Trail Blazers Will Not Tank This Year: "We're Not Trying To Get Victor... Whatever His Name Is."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Dennis Rodman Revealed He Was Sick Of The B*tching During His Time With The Lakers: "I Wasn’t Used To That... God Damn! Man, What The F*ck, What’d I Get Myself Into."
NBA Media

Dennis Rodman Revealed He Was Sick Of The B*tching During His Time With The Lakers: "I Wasn’t Used To That... God Damn! Man, What The F*ck, What’d I Get Myself Into."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The Best And The Worst Teams In The Eastern Conference For The 2022-23 NBA Season
NBA

The Best And The Worst Teams In The Eastern Conference For The 2022-23 NBA Season

By Nick Mac
Kobe Bryant vs. Shaquille O'Neal Career Comparison: Both Legends Are Top-10 Players But One Gets The Slight Edge
NBA

Kobe Bryant vs. Shaquille O'Neal Career Comparison: Both Legends Are Top-10 Players But One Gets The Slight Edge

By Kyle Daubs
Patrick Beverley Is Ready To Be The Victor Wembanyama Stopper: "His Legs Are Where My Shoulders Are"
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Is Ready To Be The Victor Wembanyama Stopper: "His Legs Are Where My Shoulders Are"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Shaquille O'Neal Spent $1.3 Million On Three Rolls-Royce After Sales Person Pissed Him Off: "You Asked For All Those Cares, Can You Afford Them"
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Spent $1.3 Million On Three Rolls-Royces After Salesperson Pissed Him Off: "You Asked For All Those Cares, Can You Afford Them"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fan Created The Video Of Jordan Poole Punching And Kicking Draymond Green: "He Is Beating The Hell Out Of Draymond Green.”
NBA Media

NBA Fan Created The Video Of Jordan Poole Punching And Kicking Draymond Green: "He Is Beating The Hell Out Of Draymond Green.”

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Top 100 Best NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season: 10-1
NBA

Top 100 Best NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season: 10-1

By Nick Mac
NBA Champions With The Best Regular Season Records: 1995-96 Chicago Bulls Are Still Unbeatable With 72-10
NBA

NBA Champions With The Best Regular Season Records: 1995-96 Chicago Bulls Are Still Unbeatable With 72-10

By Kyle Daubs
Patrick Beverley Reveals How Devin Booker Called Him A Psychiatrist Of Every Team: "It Doesn’t Surprise Me You Make The Playoffs Every Year. You’re A Psychiatrist.’”
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Reveals How Devin Booker Called Him A Psychiatrist Of Every Team: "It Doesn’t Surprise Me You Make The Playoffs Every Year. You’re A Psychiatrist.’”

By Aaron Abhishek