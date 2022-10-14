A Tunisian Player Once Asked Kobe Bryant For His Autograph And The Black Mamba Signed His Shoes During The Olympics

Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY

It didn’t matter who stacked up against the late Kobe Bryant in a clash, in the end, even his opponents would be in awe of what he brought to the game in terms of skill and dedication.

A classic example was when Tunisia’s Mohamed Hdidane reached out to Bryant after an Olympics game for his autograph, and in what comes as a heartwarming gesture, the Black Mamba signed on the players’ kicks.

Hdidane got his opportunity to get the Los Angeles Lakers superstar’s autograph during the 2012 Olympics after the United States trounced Tunisia 110-63.

Despite the loss, there was ample sportsmanship displayed from both sides as Bryant made Hdidane’s day. You can view the clip below:

On the game front, it was a good game for the US as they kept their consistent run going and eventually defended their 2008 title.

They took on Spain again in the final for the second time in a row but held on to a 107-100 win. Kevin Durant starred with 30 points for the side.

Kobe Bryant Was One Of The Key Players In Focus In The US Olympics Basketball Team

It didn’t matter how he fared, but Kobe Bryant was a household name in every game thanks to the global phenomenon he had become by the time.

The proof of this was seen in Netflix’s The Redeem Team, a sports documentary that puts the spotlight on the US Olympics basketball team and their journey to winning the gold in 2008.

Bryant came in determined to win a gold, and what he did rubbed off on his teammates. The memories were relived by his teammates, and one of them was Dwyane Wade, who also served as one of the executive producers of the documentary.

And for the Miami Heat star, it was important how Bryant’s story was told. Per NBC Sports, he said:

“To me, that was a very sensitive moment at that time, but a beautiful arc, a beautiful story.”

The documentary also sheds light on the Black Mamba’s work ethic, discipline, and grit he brought to the fore serving as an inspiration to future generations. The Redeem Team is currently streaming on Netflix.