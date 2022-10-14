Draymond Green Reveals He Could Stay With The Golden State Warriors For Two More Seasons

Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green shed light on his future with the Golden State Warriors after he rejoined the side ahead of their final preseason game against the Denver Nuggets.

The veteran fielded questions from reporters for the first time after stepping away from the unit following his infamous altercation with Jordan Poole where he punched the latter.

Just to recap a bit, head coach Steve Kerr announced in the aftermath of the murky event that Green would not be suspended but fined for the punch. That said, his future with the franchise is still uncertain. On his part, Green hoped that he could stay with the team for two more seasons.

At the time of writing, Green remains under contract with Golden State for this season on a $25.8 million pay and has a $27.6 million player option next year. Much of how the latter works depend on the team’s run this season. To make the matter a tad more complex, the Warriors also owe Poole an extension that would stretch their finances.

When asked about his view of the future, the 32-year-old said he didn’t expect to sign an extension and was also yet to decide if he wanted to exercise his option.

“My general view of the year is I'm here this year trying to win a championship. I have a contract that ranges through next year. If I so choose to pick up that option, that is my view of how it will be here. We all have a goal to win a championship and that is that. As far as what I think of a contract or an extension, we started camp and I spoke on that at the very beginning, I said 'I don't think we're doing an extension.' Quite frankly, that doesn't mean I won't be back here, I just don't think we're doing an extension this year.”

There have already been rumor mills churning about how Green may not suit up for the Warriors next summer and he may have Los Angeles as his next destination. Ideally, this would be every Warriors fan’s worst nightmare coming true, but for now, the forward suggested that he hasn’t been mulling over the future, at least not yet.

Draymond Green Makes it Abundantly Clear That The Ultimate Goal Is To Win A Championship

Green has been an integral part of the team, winning four championships with them. He has been a dominant defensive presence on the court, while also serving as a de-facto mentor for the young guns on the roster.

From taking James Wiseman under his wing to blooding future talent, Green has been often described as the heart of the Warriors' locker room.

The four-time NBA All-Star also added in his chat with the reporters that he was here to win another title and that was always the goal of the side as well.

“I’m here this year trying to win a championship. I have a contract that runs through next year if I so choose to pick up that option. And that is my view of how it will be here. We all have a goal to win a championship, and that is that.”

Green averaged 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 7.0 assists in 46 games last season, and if he does manage to stay healthy, the numbers will surely see a bump as they mount their title defense

The chemistry with the team and Poole will be one of the major talking points throughout the season. Green’s reintegration might not be as seamless as the reports suggest it to be, and the leaked video by TMZ has certainly put things in perspective. Green summed it all up to professionalism.

"Jordan's a professional and I'm a professional. We have a job to do."

For now, all the focus for the Warriors will be on gunning for an eighth title and hope that winning it may perhaps just brush the murky episode under the rug. The stern challenge begins when they lock horns with the Los Angeles Lakers after the pre-game ring ceremony at home on Opening Night (October 18).