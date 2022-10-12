Steve Kerr Claims Jordan Poole Is Willing To Get Back On The Court With Draymond Green: "We Know He's Ready To Move Forward."

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are one step closer to putting one of the biggest internal fights behind them as the NBA season is less than a week away. The 2022 NBA Champions saw team veteran Draymond Green punch rising star Jordan Poole in practice, of which a video leaked and forced Draymond to take time away from the team.

Poole was active on the court and putting up memorable performances during the preseason, being touted as a part of the Warriors' long-term plans. Draymond is older and might not be on the team for long, but is crucial to them wanting to repeat as champions in 2022-23.

Head coach Steve Kerr has said that Poole is ready to move on from the situation and share the court with Draymond once again, contrary to recent reports saying that Poole was upset with Green.

Poole and Green will have some tension between them for the start of the season, as Green is returning to the squad on Thursday. The respected veteran will have to earn the trust of his teammates once again and hopefully, not burn the bridges of his relationship with Poole completely.

Jordan Poole And Draymond Green: Chemistry Is Key?

No matter what bad feelings exist between players, everyone has the same goal on an NBA court and that is to win an NBA Championship. Poole and Green will forever be bonded in glory because they won the title last season together. Both were crucial for the team, so removing one of them from the equation would make a title defense this season incredibly challenging.

If Dray and Poole can be back on the same page, that is ideal for the Warriors' title retention hopes. Long-term, it doesn't look positive for Draymond who is unlikely to get a max contract extension after his recent fight with Poole. Poole, on the other hand, is also yet to receive an extension but has been mentioned as a long-term player by coaches recently.