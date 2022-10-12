Skip to main content

Steve Kerr Claims Jordan Poole Is Willing To Get Back On The Court With Draymond Green: "We Know He's Ready To Move Forward."

Steve Kerr Claims Jordan Poole Is Willing To Get Back On The Court With Draymond Green: "We Know He's Ready To Move Forward."

The Golden State Warriors are one step closer to putting one of the biggest internal fights behind them as the NBA season is less than a week away. The 2022 NBA Champions saw team veteran Draymond Green punch rising star Jordan Poole in practice, of which a video leaked and forced Draymond to take time away from the team.

Poole was active on the court and putting up memorable performances during the preseason, being touted as a part of the Warriors' long-term plans.  Draymond is older and might not be on the team for long, but is crucial to them wanting to repeat as champions in 2022-23.

Head coach Steve Kerr has said that Poole is ready to move on from the situation and share the court with Draymond once again, contrary to recent reports saying that Poole was upset with Green.  

Poole and Green will have some tension between them for the start of the season, as Green is returning to the squad on Thursday. The respected veteran will have to earn the trust of his teammates once again and hopefully, not burn the bridges of his relationship with Poole completely. 

Jordan Poole And Draymond Green: Chemistry Is Key?

No matter what bad feelings exist between players, everyone has the same goal on an NBA court and that is to win an NBA Championship. Poole and Green will forever be bonded in glory because they won the title last season together. Both were crucial for the team, so removing one of them from the equation would make a title defense this season incredibly challenging.

If Dray and Poole can be back on the same page, that is ideal for the Warriors' title retention hopes. Long-term, it doesn't look positive for Draymond who is unlikely to get a max contract extension after his recent fight with Poole. Poole, on the other hand, is also yet to receive an extension but has been mentioned as a long-term player by coaches recently.

YOU MAY LIKE

Steve Kerr Claims Jordan Poole Is Willing To Get Back On The Court With Draymond Green: "We Know He's Ready To Move Forward."
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Claims Jordan Poole Is Willing To Get Back On The Court With Draymond Green: "We Know He's Ready To Move Forward."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Draymond Green
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Draymond Green Returning To The Warriors Without A Suspension: "Bro Means Too Much To The Team, So We Ain't Doing S*it."

By Lee Tran
Andrew Wiggins
NBA Media

Andrew Wiggins Reveals His Goals For Next Season: "I Would Love To Be An All-Star Again, Win Another Championship, And Be On The All-Defensive Team."

By Lee Tran
Richard Jefferson Protects Jordan Poole, Gives Some Insights About Draymond Green: "I Was on The Team When Dray Got Drafted. Trust Me Everyone Gets A Little Different When The Bag Coming."
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Says Draymond Green Will Rejoin The Warriors On Thursday And That He Has Been Fined But Not Suspended

By Lee Tran
Draymond Green Is Hoping To Play For The Warriors On Opening Night: "Yeah, I Expect To Play. Now, Will I Play? That's A Totally Different Story."
NBA Media

Raja Bell Says The Warriors Should Have Immediately Suspended Draymond Green After Altercation With Jordan Poole: "I'm Gonna Come Down On Draymond... You Know You Messed Up."

By Lee Tran
Luka Doncic Gets Real On Having His Name in MVP Talks: "You Can't Have Your Name Mentioned... You Have To Get There"
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Gets Real On Having His Name in MVP Talks: "You Can't Have Your Name Mentioned... You Have To Get There"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Philadelphia 76ers GM Daryl Morey Believes Joel Embiid Is 'The Most Skilled Big Man' He's Ever Seen
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Believes Joel Embiid Is The Most Dominant Player In The NBA: "You Gotta Send The Whole Thing At Him."

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans React To Zion Williamson's Dominant Return After 514-Day Absence: "Zion About To Remind The League Who He Is"
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Teases New Additions To His Game: "They're Gonna See That My Game Has Evolved. I'm Gonna Show The World Things That I've Had In My Arsenal That I Didn't Show Before."

By Lee Tran
LeBron James' The Shop Will Not Air Episode Featuring Kanye West After Controversial Remarks By The Rapper
NBA Media

LeBron James' The Shop Will Not Air Episode Featuring Kanye West After Controversial Remarks By The Rapper

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Marcus Smart Reacts To Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole: "As A Leader, You Don't Do That... You've Gotta Know When To Cool Off And Back Down."
NBA Media

Marcus Smart Reacts To Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole: "As A Leader, You Don't Do That... You've Gotta Know When To Cool Off And Back Down."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Draymond Green Has Reportedly Lost The 'Trust And Respect' Of His Teammates After Punching Jordan Poole
NBA Media

NBA Executive Says Warriors Are Not Looking To Trade Draymond Green Currently: "He's A Tough Guy To Trade... They're Not Out There Pushing To Move Him Right Now."

By Lee Tran
Stephen Jackson Rips Into Steve Nash For Poor Coaching Last Season: "Anybody Who Watched The Game Last Year Knew That Steve Nash Did A Terrible Job"
NBA Media

Stephen Jackson Rips Into Steve Nash For Poor Coaching Last Season: "Anybody Who Watched The Game Last Year Knew That Steve Nash Did A Terrible Job"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kevin Garnett Doesn't Understand How Kevin Durant Stayed In Brooklyn: "That Man Has Controlled His Movement"
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Doesn't Understand How Kevin Durant Stayed In Brooklyn: "That Man Has Controlled His Movement"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Coach K Once Revealed He Was The First Coach To Ask Kobe Bryant To Take More Shots During Team USA Practice: "Can You Please Shoot The Freaking Ball?"
NBA Media

Coach K Once Revealed He Was The First Coach To Ask Kobe Bryant To Take More Shots During Team USA Practice: "Can You Please Shoot The Freaking Ball?"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
lakers free agents
NBA

5 Best Free Agents For The Los Angeles Lakers Right Now

By Lee Tran
draymond green players
NBA Media

NBA Insiders Reveal Warriors Players Will Decide When It's Okay For Draymond Green To Come Back To The Team: "It's Really Gonna Be Up To The Players On When Draymond Returns, And How Much He's Around."

By Lee Tran