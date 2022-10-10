Warriors Analyst Says Jordan Poole Has Not Forgiven Draymond Green And Is Not Happy

Very little has dominated the conversation as much as Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole over the last week. The eyes of the NBA world have been focused on the Warriors since a video of the altercation was leaked, with many dying to know exactly how Poole is feeling about the whole situation.

The rest of the organization has been quick to speak on the issue, Steve Kerr deplored the fact that the video was leaked. Kevon Looney has given his two cents on the situation as well. And most importantly, Draymond Green addressed the media and apologized publically to Poole and his family while revealing that he is taking time away from the team for a while.

But Poole's silence has been conspicuous; he is the wronged party in the matter, after all. The aftermath of the fight and the video has to have been difficult for the young star, although he has balled out in pre-season so far. His thoughts are what matters to fans right now, though, and there may be some information on that front.

Warriors Analyst Reveals Sources Have Told Him That Jordan Poole Has Not Forgiven Draymond Green

Even though Green has apologized, it would remain Poole's prerogative as to whether he wants to accept the apology or not. Considering how bad the optics of the situation have been, it would be unsurprising if Poole wasn't quick to be benevolent either. And according to Cyrus Satsaaz of Locked On Warriors, his sources have told him that Poole isn't quite feeling very forgiving at the minute.

"I’ve had sources tell me that behind the scenes, Jordan Poole has not forgiven Draymond. They haven’t spoken. He’s not happy — I don’t know how you could be — It’s a horrible look: The image of it is awful, and it’s borderline emasculating."

Jordan Poole seems to be extremely focused on his basketball right now, he was working out even after getting punched in practice. And he is looking better than ever, too, going off for a big night against the Los Angeles Lakers in pre-season, including a great highlight.

The youngster is due a contract extension soon, and if the story about his current mood is true, it may spell trouble for the Warriors. There's no way to know exactly what he thinks till he speaks out, and all of this remains circumstantial for now. One way or another, this doesn't seem to be what Golden State needs a week before the season begins.