Steve Kerr Makes A Statement After Jordan Poole Goes Off For Big Scoring Night Against The Lakers: "He's Tough. Mentally And Physically Tough."

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Poole had an electric performance for the Golden State Warriors in their preseason loss against the Los Angeles Lakers. Even though the Warriors lost, Poole put on a show for the fans in the Chase Center as he had a strong 25-point showing with some incredible highlights that even had Kevin Durant stunned.

This has been a tough week for the Warriors and especially Jordan Poole, who had a video leaked of him being punched out by Draymond Green during practice. As Draymond has stepped away from the team temporarily, there is a lot of turmoil that Golden State will have to work through. Steve Kerr took the time to praise Poole for his performance after the game, crediting his toughness.

"There's a reason why Jordan is where he is right now, especially if you see how he was coming into the league. Drafted out of Michigan as a late first0round pick, struggled his first few months in the league. The reason he is in this position to sign an extension hopefully is because the guy is tough. He's mentally tough, he's physically tough. He's ultra-confident in his game and he showed it tonight."

The Warriors have one week left to offer Poole a contract extension before the season starts. If the player and team can't agree on terms, he will be a restricted free agent next offseason.

What Will Jordan Poole's Value Be?

Jordan Poole will be looking to get a similar extension to that of Tyler Herro in Miami. Herro came off the bench and was a scoring punch for the Heat while Poole started a lot of last season and was the stand-in for Klay Thompson as he recovered from his Achilles tear.

If Poole takes a step back to come off the bench, he should at least be compensated by the team as he will be able to get a lot of money elsewhere along with a guaranteed starting role. The Warriors' age timeline is making their contract extensions challenging, but it seems the Warriors want to build with Poole in the future, so bringing him back for even a $120 million contract might be worth it.