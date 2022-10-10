NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers First Preseason Win Against The Golden State Warriors: "Anthony Davis Is Going To Be A Monster This Season"

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers fought hard for a 124-121 win during the preseason against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center. The Warriors were without Klay Thompson and Draymond Green but played Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins. The Lakers benched LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Patrick Beverley but had Anthony Davis make his return to the team after sitting out the last 2 games for back tightness.

AD had a great game, scoring 28 points in 21 minutes, and made a big contribution toward the Lakers in the first half. A team effort in the second half helped them outlast the Warriors, who saw Jordan Poole and Stephen Curry combine for 49 points. NBA fans were excited after the good contest between the teams, especially with the performance that Davis had.

This performance was strong for both teams as the supporting casts got a chance to build good chemistry in a close game. The Lakers are looking better than anticipated, and the Warriors have the right pieces to push for a successful defense of their NBA Championship.

Can The Lakers Be A Top-4 Seed In The West?

The Western Conference has an incredibly competitive field right now, with many teams gunning for the playoffs, even when the league is tanking for Victor Wembanyama. The Lakers missed the play-in last season and cannot afford another season like that.

Russell Westbrook has looked solid through his few preseason games, showing a willingness to make an effort on defense and consistently knock down corner jumpers. LeBron had a dominant performance against the Phoenix Suns to prove he still has a lot left in the tank. Davis, with this performance, makes the Lakers' fortunes look interesting.

If the supporting cast can play the way they did today but improve on their defensive effort, the Lakers can be formidable. Defense is the main thing, as they struggled to stop the Warriors today. They outscored them, and a win is a win, so the Lakers could have the makings of a good team here.