Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green has finally opened up on his altercation with Jordan Poole, which put him and his teammate in a very bad position. Green admitted that what he did was wrong in the first place and already apologized to Poole, his friends, family, and all the people that care about the young guard.

"I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday and for that, I have apologized to my team. I have apologized to Jordan," the former Defensive Player of the Year said.

Now, the Warriors have some decisions to make regarding one of their best players ever, but Green has apparently made that call for them. The big man has revealed that he will be away from the team for a couple of days 'at least', trying to give them space to heal.

Draymond Green Says He'll 'Step Away' From Golden State Warriors Indefinitely After His Incident With Jordan Poole

Draymond finally addressed the media today, and at a press conference, the veteran explained that he's leaving the team for a while to work on some issues and let the team heal before things start getting back to normal.

"I’m going to take a few days. Or I don’t know how many days. Just take some time to myself. Allow our team to start their healing process. But take some time to myself and get deep in my thoughts. Do things that I have to do to continue to work on me."

Green has always been known for having an explosive personality, but most of the time, his outburst come against rivals or referees. He's starred in controversial moments with Steve Kerr and Kevin Durant, but Dray never took it too far and put his hands on these people.

This is a new and sad situation for Draymond, who has to do a lot of work to become the respected leader he was in the Warriors locker room while trying to not disrupt the vibe that this team had when they won the 2022 NBA championship.