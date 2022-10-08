Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green has finally opened up on the unfortunate situation he lived with teammate Jordan Poole earlier this week. The Golden State Warriors big man shockingly made the headlines after reports came out saying he punched Poole after a heated exchange on the court during practice.

The video was leaked to the public on Friday, with many fans angrily reacting to Green's actions, calling him out for hitting somebody shorter and thinner than him. This situation looks bad for the player, who has been constantly criticized for his behavior on the court and for some of his opinions.

After a couple of days, with Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr, and Andre Iguodala addressing this issue, it was Draymond's turn to clear the air and talk about what happened between him and Jordan Poole.

Draymond Green Breaks His Silence And Publicly Apologizes For Punching Jordan Poole

During a press conference, the 4x NBA champion broke his silence and talked about the incident with Poole, sending an apology to the young guard and his family, admitting that what he did was wrong and he's very sorry about it.

"I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday and for that, I have apologized to my team. I have apologized to Jordan," the former Defensive Player of the Year said.

"Quite frankly if my mother saw that video, I know how she would feel...I apologize to his mother and father, his family and friends who care for him."

This was a terrible thing to happen to the Warriors. They looked very strong entering the 2022-23 NBA season, and this situation has hurt them in so many types of ways. Now, Gren will have to work hard to regain his teammates' trust and respect. This whole situation could have been avoided, but Green acted impulsively and now he's in big trouble.