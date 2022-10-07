Steve Kerr Dismisses Negative Reports About Jordan Poole In Training Camp, Claims The Guard Was "Fantastic"

Credit: Cary Edmondson/USA Today Sports

The NBA preseason is underway right now. With teams putting in the reps, the league is preparing for a rigorous, regular season ahead. Although the biggest talking points so far have been the Phoenix Suns and the performance of NBA Draft prospect Victor Wembanyama, yesterday another piece of news dominated the headlines.

The Golden State Warriors, who are the defending champions of the league, saw two of their key players in Draymond Green and Jordan Poole clash with each other. With the pair clashing and Green reportedly swinging a punch in the fight, things seemed like they had gotten way out of hand for the defending champions.

Steve Kerr Claims Jordan Poole Was Fantastic In Training Camp Despite Contrary Reports

While there is no clear reason for the altercation between Green and Poole, some reports do suggest that Dray was frustrated to see a shift in the attitude of the young guard and that it was one of the primary reasons behind the altercation.

Coach Steve Kerr, though, has dismissed these reports. In a recent press conference, Kerr claimed that Poole has been great and has been working hard in the training camp.

“Nothing could be further from the truth. Poole has been fantastic. Disappointing to see misinformation out there.”

While it is great to see that Poole is focused on improving his game, the latest altercation is certainly a cause of concern for the Dubs. Given that this fight might have altered the chemistry of the team, the Warriors will hope that they can get back on track ahead of a tough season.

As of Green, the forward is due a contract extension and he certainly doing any favors by fighting a teammate. Given that he wishes to sign a max contract with the team, the 2022-23 season is supposed to be a career year for the 2017 DPOY. Can Green and the Warriors recover from this?