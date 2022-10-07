NBA Fans Angrily React To Video Of Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole In The Face

A leaked video shows what happened the moments before Draymond Green hit Jordan Poole in his face and knocked him down. Earlier this week, reports came out talking about an incident at a Golden State Warriors practice where the two teammates went chest-to-chest before Green hit Poole.

The video is out there right now, showing how quickly tempers flared between the 2022 NBA champions, which ended up with Green hitting his younger teammate with a big superman punch.

Poole was knocked down and Green was taken away when he tried to inflict more damage on the guard. Reports state that Green has already apologized for that incident, but the Warriors are still punishing him for this action, as it is clear that this conduct is unacceptable.

A lot of NBA fans shared their reaction to this footage, with many of them criticizing Draymond Green for attacking his younger teammate. Multiple reports have suggested that Jordan Poole is okay, but this is clearly inexcusable by the veteran forward.

It remains to be seen if the Golden State Warriors will end up making a statement in response to this footage. The video of the altercation is going viral right now, and most people will expect some sort of disciplinary action from the franchise.

Stephen Curry Defended Jordan Poole After Draymond Green Attacked Him

There were previous suggestions that Jordan Poole's behavior and attitude changed during training camp ahead of him getting an extension, which was viewed as part of the reason that Draymond Green ended up getting physical with him. However, Stephen Curry squashed those rumors about Jordan Poole's attitude and claimed that "there's nothing that warranted" Jordan Poole getting punched.

It was a specific Tweet about - insinuating that JP's attitude or something has changed since he's been in this training camp... It's absolute BS. Andre addressed it yesterday with his Tweet, you can kinda leave it at that. JP's been great. There's nothing that warranted the situation yesterday. I want to make that clear. It's also something we feel like won’t derail our season, and that's with Draymond a part of that. And the rest of it hard when speculation becomes opinion turns into borderline fact of what actually happened. I hate that it kind of became part of the narrative, it's not fair to JP.

It is good to see that Stephen Curry was willing to defend his young teammate, and stand up for him in the media. No matter what was potentially said, violence isn't the answer.

Perhaps we will see the team, Draymond Green, and Jordan Poole find a way to resolve this situation in a fair manner in the future. It is unfortunate that this altercation ended up happening, and hopefully, this doesn't end up affecting the team's play in the future.