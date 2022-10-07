Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green is the talk of the town in the NBA after fans, analysts and pretty much the rest of the world got to see how he punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face. That was already seen as a bad look for Draymond, but things have gotten worse now that the video was leaked.

This situation could have been avoided if players remembered that they were competing and trying to get better for the same goal: defending the 2022 NBA championship. Sadly, sometimes the competitiveness is too much, tempers flare and we end up with these situations.

Green looks bad in that video after hitting somebody younger, shorter and thinner than him, which is why fans have called him out for his behavior against Poole, who was knocked down after Draymond hit him.

Draymond Green Has Reportedly Lost The 'Trust And Respect' Of His Teammates After Punching Jordan Poole

Now, Green finds himself in an uncomfortable position, as Sam Amick of The Athletic reports that he's lost the trust and respect of his teammates. Green will try to earn it back after this situation, but the picture looks really bad for him at this moment.

There’s a painful premise that Myers laid bare with his remarks: Green, a future Hall of Famer and one of the greatest Warriors players who ever lived, has lost the trust and respect of his teammates and must now begin the process of earning it back. There’s just no way of denying the profound and harsh truth behind what he said. Yet even beyond all the nuanced context that comes with Green and his complicated relationship with the Warriors, there was an uncomfortable reality of this scuffle that simply can’t be ignored. Green, who is nearly a decade older than Poole and listed as 36 pounds heavier, chose to swing on his much younger and much smaller teammate in a way that was seen internally as wildly unjustified. There is, it seems, a universal agreement on that much.

This is a really bad situation for Green, Poole and the Warriors organization. After the video of the incident was leaked, they are now forced to act accordingly and impose a big sanction on Draymond or things will get worse. The start of their defense doesn't look bad, but if there's a team that can overcome this situation, that's the Warriors.