Skip to main content

Steve Kerr Calls Out Draymond Green, Says Video Leak Is A Concern: "I'm Concerned About Both. The Incident Is A Problem, The Leak Is The Problem."

Steve Kerr Calls Out Draymond Green, Says Video Leak Is A Concern: "I'm Concerned About Both. The Incident Is A Problem, The Leak Is The Problem."

Steve Kerr is not having an easy week. After dealing with Draymond Green and Jordan Poole having a fight in practice, the Warriors and Kerr thought they could move on to repairing the relationship between the rotational players. However, a video of the incident leaked to TMZ which has since put the Warriors at the center of this situation.

All the Warriors had to worry about was getting Draymond and Poole to co-exist again, but the video leaking has made their task much harder. Not only do they need to work towards reconciliation while knowing the entire world has seen what Draymond did to Poole, but they also need to figure out how the video went from a private practice into the hands of TMZ. Steve Kerr spoke about the same during preseason games.

"I'm concerned about both. They're both a problem. The incident was a problem, the leak was a problem. I don't rank these things. My job as a coach is to prepare us to play and make sure we can put the best team on the floor as possible. That job requires a ton of navigation and it's very tricky. And it's made much trickier when there is a leak because everything is out in the open. The job is to handle everything behind the scenes with conversations and then when it's out in the open, answering questions like this one. But we are going to get through all of this and we're going to be OK. They both concern me."

As long as the Warriors can remedy this situation, it's fine. The leak is the larger issue, as it creates a lack of trust within the organization. Whoever leaked it will have consequences for doing so, but any information on the leaker is yet to come out.

Can Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Play Together Again?

Draymond's actions severely hurt his chances of getting a contract extension with the Warriors, whereas Poole seems to have further dug his heels into the team. While neither has signed extensions right now, everyone knows that Poole is going to be secured by the Warriors while Draymond might be leaving as a free agent. 

In the meantime, they need to be teammates for an 82-game regular season and then be able to win 16 playoff games together. That will be a challenge given the frayed chemistry, but the Warriors have been winning championships for nearly a decade now. If they can't move past this, no franchise could do it.   

YOU MAY LIKE

Steve Kerr Calls Out Draymond Green, Says Video Leak Is A Concern: "I'm Concerned About Both. The Incident Is A Problem, The Leak Is The Problem."
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Calls Out Draymond Green, Says Video Leak Is A Concern: "I'm Concerned About Both. The Incident Is A Problem, The Leak Is The Problem."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Jeanie Buss Says She'll Never Put The Lakers In A Position To Tank For Draft Picks: "My Father Never Tanked In 32 Years"
NBA Media

Jeanie Buss On Her Goal Of Having The Most Championships In The NBA: "We Are Now Tied With The Celtics, And I Gotta Get Number 18 Before They Do..."

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Are In 'Delirium Mode' After Victor Wembanyama Scored 37 Points Against Scoot Henderson: "He Is The Future GOAT."
NBA Media

NBA Scout Gives Hilarious Line About Watching Victor Wembanyama On The Court: "Like Watching Jesus Walk On Water.”

By Nico Martinez
Kendrick Perkins Praises Jordan Poole's Mental Toughness Amid Beef With Draymond Green: "He Got His Mind On His Money And Rightfully So."
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Praises Jordan Poole's Mental Toughness Amid Beef With Draymond Green: "He Got His Mind On His Money And Rightfully So."

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green
NBA Media

NBA Insider Drops Big Update On Draymond Green's Expected Return Date: "The Sense Is That He Will Be Back For The Regular Season, But There’s A Lot Of Things That Need To Happen.”

By Nico Martinez
Matt Barnes Believes LeBron James Needs To Accept A Smaller Role On The Lakers For Russell Westbrook: "You Can’t Put Russ In The Corner. He’s Always Had The Ball In His Hands."
NBA Media

Matt Barnes Believes LeBron James Needs To Accept A Smaller Role On The Lakers For Russell Westbrook: "You Can’t Put Russ In The Corner. He’s Always Had The Ball In His Hands."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Doc Rivers Says James Harden Can Be Like A Scoring Version Of Magic Johnson For 76ers This Season: "We Don’t Have A Point Guard..."
NBA Media

Doc Rivers Says James Harden Can Be Like A Scoring Version Of Magic Johnson For 76ers This Season: "We Don’t Have A Point Guard..."

By Nico Martinez
NBA Coaches And Players Reportedly 'Supported' The Idea That Altercations in NBA Practices Isn't Rare: "The Details Tend To Be Kept Quiet."
NBA Media

NBA Coaches And Players Reportedly Confirmed That Altercations In NBA Practices Happen Frequently: "The Details Tend To Be Kept Quiet."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Dennis Schroder Breaks His Silence On Reuniting With Russell Westbrook: "Russ Is My Guy. He Helped Me So Much When I Was There, And Even After That.”
NBA Media

Dennis Schroder Breaks His Silence On Reuniting With Russell Westbrook: "Russ Is My Guy. He Helped Me So Much When I Was There, And Even After That.”

By Nico Martinez
NBA Analyst Expects Zion Williamson To Be An MVP Candidate: "He Averaged 27-7-7 When He’s Out Of Shape, What’s He Gonna Do Now While He’s In Shape?"
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Expects Zion Williamson To Be An MVP Candidate: "He Averaged 27-7-7 When He’s Out Of Shape, What’s He Gonna Do Now While He’s In Shape?"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Roasted LeBron James' Golf Game On Social Media: "I Can't Believe His Swings Are As Awful As Mine."
NBA Media

LeBron James Reveals The Team's Reaction To Kobe Bryant's Passing: "Anthony Looked Like Someone Pulled His Soul From Him. Nobody Had Their Color And All Of Us Kinda Broke Down In Tears..."

By Nico Martinez
Stephen A. Smith Says Draymond Green Wants To Play For The Lakers, Expects This To Be His Last Year Playing With Stephen Curry
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Says Draymond Green Wants To Play For The Lakers, Expects This To Be His Last Year Playing With Stephen Curry

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James Remembers What Kobe Bryant First Told On The Day He Became A Laker: “The Day I Signed, Kobe Said You Family Now."
NBA Media

LeBron James Remembers What Kobe Bryant First Told On The Day He Became A Laker: “The Day I Signed, Kobe Said You Family Now."

By Nico Martinez
James Harden Reveals What Makes Joel Embiid So Special: "He's Second To None. He's One Of One."
NBA Media

James Harden Reveals What Makes Joel Embiid So Special: "He's Second To None. He's One Of One."

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans React To LeBron James Showing Off His New Nike 20 Shoes By Jumping Out Of A Pool: "This Might Be The Best Commercial I've Seen"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To LeBron James Showing Off His New Nike 20 Shoes By Jumping Out Of A Pool: "This Might Be The Best Commercial I've Seen"

By Divij Kulkarni
Deandre Ayton Said Everything Is Back To Normal Between Him And Monty Williams: "We Talk Man... Nothing Has Changed, To Be Honest."
NBA Media

Deandre Ayton Said Everything Is Back To Normal Between Him And Monty Williams: "We Talk Man... Nothing Has Changed, To Be Honest."

By Divij Kulkarni