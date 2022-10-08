Skip to main content

Draymond Green Says It's 'Bulls**t' That Punch Video Leaked: "When I'm Coaching Everyone Up, That Doesn't Leak..."

Draymond Green

While Draymond Green may be a defensive juggernaut on the basketball court, he's having to play a little defense for himself right now -- and he may be in over his head.

On Saturday, in a damage-control attempt with the media, Green opened up about the whole ordeal and took the opportunity to apologize to as many people as he could.

"I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday and for that, I have apologized to my team. I have apologized to Jordan," the former Defensive Player of the Year said. "Quite frankly if my mother saw that video, I know how she would feel... I apologize to his mother and father, his family and friends who care for him." 

Of course, this whole thing is far from over for Draymond. In the coming days and weeks, he'll have a lot to answer for as the Warriors consider all of their options for a solution.

Draymond Green Speaks Out On Leaked Video, Says It Was Intended To Make Him Look Bad

Regarding the matter of the leaked video itself, it seems the Warriors must have a rat within their ranks -- and Draymond made sure to call him out as well.

"I thought it was bullsh**t. No other video leaked from practice. When we're working on our sets, they don't leak. When I'm coaching everyone up, that doesn't leak. So I thought it was bullsh**t that the video leaked."

He also went into some detail about how he felt watching himself in the video and suggested that whoever 'leaked' it made it so the whole thing looked worse than it actually was.

"This video was actually released this way to look that way. I am thankful to the Warriors organization for taking things as seriously as they have and launching the investigations that they have. Because, quite frankly, they don't have to. They are not obligated to launch an investigation for something that I did wrong. They are not obligated to do that. So I appreciate them taking that as serious as they have. But for whoever leaked the video, it did the same thing for me that it is intended to do for the world. The video serves the purpose it was supposed to serve."

Needless to say, the basketball world is anticipating the results of this investigation. Whoever recorded and leaked, the video has a lot to answer for and it remains to be seen if they will keep their place on the team.

For now, Draymond will just have to keep playing nice as he attempts to mitigate the damage and repair his reputation one statement at a time.

