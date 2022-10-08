Golden State Warriors Set To Investigate Who Leaked Video Of Altercation Between Draymond Green And Jordan Poole

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

When a team is coming off of a championship, fans generally expect a quiet offseason from the team and that is exactly what the Golden State Warriors were trying to do. Not tweaking their roster much, the Dubs rightfully wanted to run it back and challenge for the title in the 2022-23 season.

But things very quickly changed for the team. With Draymond Green and Jordan Poole involved in a very controversial confrontation, the mood in the Warriors camp isn't the best. While these reports of the altercation were already concerning, TMZ earlier today released the clip of Green punching Poole. This video instantly went viral and made the situation a lot worse for the defending champions.

Golden State Warriors To Review Who Leaked The Altercation Video Between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green

The video of the altercation between Poole and Green has certainly left a massive talking point for the whole community. With people criticizing Draymond for his actions, others have pointed out the fact that the video was leaked to the media by someone on the team.

While altercations in practice are not new in the NBA, a video of two teammates clashing was certainly a jarring one to watch for many fans out there. Given the public scrutiny and the criticism levied towards the team, the Warriors are taking some much-needed action on the matter.

Recently it was revealed that the Warriors will be reviewing who possibly leaked the altercation video between Green and Poole to TMZ.

Given that someone probably leaked the video to the media outlet is a massive security breach for the team. A situation that could have been solved behind closed doors now has escalated and might be beyond a point of repair.

This Poole and Green saga has just started and given that we haven't heard anything from the management regarding the video, it will be interesting to see how the Dubs handle this situation.