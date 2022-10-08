Skip to main content

Golden State Warriors Set To Investigate Who Leaked Video Of Altercation Between Draymond Green And Jordan Poole

Golden State Warriors Set To Investigate Who Leaked Video Of Altercation Between Draymond Green And Jordan Poole

When a team is coming off of a championship, fans generally expect a quiet offseason from the team and that is exactly what the Golden State Warriors were trying to do. Not tweaking their roster much, the Dubs rightfully wanted to run it back and challenge for the title in the 2022-23 season.

But things very quickly changed for the team. With Draymond Green and Jordan Poole involved in a very controversial confrontation, the mood in the Warriors camp isn't the best. While these reports of the altercation were already concerning, TMZ earlier today released the clip of Green punching Poole. This video instantly went viral and made the situation a lot worse for the defending champions.

Golden State Warriors To Review Who Leaked The Altercation Video Between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green

The video of the altercation between Poole and Green has certainly left a massive talking point for the whole community. With people criticizing Draymond for his actions, others have pointed out the fact that the video was leaked to the media by someone on the team.

While altercations in practice are not new in the NBA, a video of two teammates clashing was certainly a jarring one to watch for many fans out there. Given the public scrutiny and the criticism levied towards the team, the Warriors are taking some much-needed action on the matter.

Recently it was revealed that the Warriors will be reviewing who possibly leaked the altercation video between Green and Poole to TMZ.

Given that someone probably leaked the video to the media outlet is a massive security breach for the team. A situation that could have been solved behind closed doors now has escalated and might be beyond a point of repair.

This Poole and Green saga has just started and given that we haven't heard anything from the management regarding the video, it will be interesting to see how the Dubs handle this situation.

YOU MAY LIKE

John Hollinger Calls Victor Wembanyama A 'Unicorn Among Unicorns': "The Unholy Melding Of The Best Traits Of Ralph Sampson, Kristaps Porzingis And Dirk Nowitzki."
NBA Media

John Hollinger Calls Victor Wembanyama A 'Unicorn Among Unicorns': "The Unholy Melding Of The Best Traits Of Ralph Sampson, Kristaps Porzingis And Dirk Nowitzki."

By Orlando Silva
Stephen A. Smith Called Victor Wembanyama A 'Poor Man's Taller Version' Of Kevin Durant: "He's Got A J. He's Got A Perimeter Game... But He's Rail Thin."
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Called Victor Wembanyama A 'Poor Man's Taller Version' Of Kevin Durant: "He's Got A J. He's Got A Perimeter Game... But He's Rail Thin."

By Divij Kulkarni
Jordan Poole Allegedly Bragged About His Contract Extension While Trash Talking Draymond Green: "You Know What It Is, Draymond."
NBA Media

Jordan Poole Allegedly Bragged About His Contract Extension While Trash Talking Draymond Green: "You Know What It Is, Draymond."

By Orlando Silva
Trae Young Says He Can Lead Hawks To A Championship As A Small Guard: "Steph Was The Best Player On A Championship Team And They Just Won It This Year. Isiah Thomas And Chauncey Billups Have Won Championships."
NBA Media

Trae Young Says He Can Lead Hawks To A Championship As A Small Guard: "Steph Was The Best Player On A Championship Team And They Just Won It This Year. Isiah Thomas And Chauncey Billups Have Won Championships."

By Orlando Silva
Richard Jefferson Protects Jordan Poole, Gives Some Insights About Draymond Green: "I Was on The Team When Dray Got Drafted. Trust Me Everyone Gets A Little Different When The Bag Coming."
NBA Media

Members Of Warriors Were Surprised By "Bad Intentions" Behind Draymond Green's Punch On Jordan Poole After Watching Video Of Incident: "That Wasn't The Draymond They Knew."

By Lee Tran
Draymond Green Repeatedly Called Jordan Poole 'A B*tch' For Calling Fouls Before Hitting Poole In The Face
NBA Media

Draymond Green Repeatedly Called Jordan Poole 'A B*tch' For Calling Fouls Before Hitting Poole In The Face

By Orlando Silva
Former NBA Player Called Out Draymond Green For Fighting Jordan Poole On 'Safe Ground': "At Delilah With Tristan When He Open Hand Slapped Him, He Ain't Do Nothing In Front Of LeBron And Drake."
NBA Media

Former NBA Player Called Out Draymond Green For Fighting Jordan Poole On 'Safe Ground' In A Deleted Tweet: "At Delilah With Tristan When He Open Hand Slapped Him, He Ain't Do Nothing In Front Of LeBron And Drake."

By Divij Kulkarni
Kobe Bryant And Shaquille O'Neal Discussed Their First Physical Fight In 2018: "You Looked At And Said, 'Okay, This Motherf***er Crazy.'"
NBA Media

Kobe Bryant And Shaquille O'Neal Discussed Their First Physical Fight In 2018: "You Looked And Said, 'Okay, This Motherf***er Crazy.'"

By Divij Kulkarni
Richard Jefferson Claims He Would Have Fired The Entire Video Staff After Clash Video Between Draymond and Poole Goes Viral
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Claims He Would Have Fired The Entire Video Staff After Clash Video Between Draymond And Poole Goes Viral

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans Roast Draymond Green After Old Clip Of Him Saying He Won't Punch Someone On The Basketball Court Goes Viral: "This Aged Like Milk."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Roast Draymond Green After Old Clip Of Him Saying He Won't Punch Someone On The Basketball Court Goes Viral: "This Aged Like Milk."

By Divij Kulkarni
Kobe Bryant Influenced LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, And Carmelo Anthony To Start Training At 5:30 AM After They Saw Him Training On Their Way Back From The Club While On The Redeem Team
NBA Media

Kobe Bryant Influenced LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, And Carmelo Anthony To Start Training At 5:30 AM After They Saw Him Training On Their Way Back From The Club While On The Redeem Team

By Divij Kulkarni
The 10 Biggest NBA Trades Since 2010
NBA

The 10 Biggest NBA Trades Since 2010

By Nick Mac
All-Time One Ring Team: Starting Lineup And Bench
NBA

All-Time One Ring Team: Starting Lineup And Bench

By Nick Mac
Los Angeles Clippers Franchise Awards: Blake Griffin Is The Clippers GOAT
NBA

Los Angeles Clippers Franchise Awards: Blake Griffin Is The Clippers GOAT

By Kyle Daubs
Jake Paul Offers Draymond Green $10 Million For A Boxing Match: "Draymond I Got $10 Million For You To Get In The Ring On The Next Most Valuable Promotions Pay-Per-View."
NBA Media

Jake Paul Offers Draymond Green $10 Million For A Boxing Match: "Draymond I Got $10 Million For You To Get In The Ring On The Next Most Valuable Promotions Pay-Per-View."

By Gautam Varier
Draymond Green's Old Comments On Jordan Poole Resurface After Their Incident: "If You Can't Handle Him Talking S**t, That's On You."
NBA Media

Stephen Jackson Says Draymond Green Needs To Make Things Right With Jordan Poole: "He Gotta Fix That Situation."

By Lee Tran