Jerry Jones Responds To LeBron James' Comments On His Controversial 1957 Desegregation Photo

Jerry Jones has expressed his opinion on LeBron James' comments regarding his 1957 desegregation photo. The Dallas Cowboys owner was present when a group of white students tried to stop desegregation at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas in 1957.

The King was upset with the media after he didn't get questions regarding this picture, which went viral recently, claiming that reporters were quick to ask about Kyrie Irving's activity on social media but were quiet when it came to Jones. 

LeBron, a former Dallas Cowboys fan, didn't make a direct comment about the picture itself, but he was visibly disappointed with reporters when they didn't address any of that. 

Mr. Jones has replied to those comments now, but he is just praising the King and not commenting on this photo or whatever LeBron had to say about it. This was a good opportunity to clear the air, but Jones took a different route. 

“Well, first of all, you have to hear me say how much I think of LeBron,” said Jones, via Lakers Daily. “I don’t know of anybody I respect anymore. I don’t know of anybody that has taken every opportunity he’s had and maximized it. He not only is an absolute great ambassador for sport. He has taken sports, he’s taken his venues and used those platforms. I want to be sure that you know where I’m coming from. It made buttons pop off my vest, so to speak, when he would talk about how much of a Cowboy fan he was. He would have made a great tight end. And that doesn’t change. There’s nothing about any of that that changes. And I did hear what he had to say.”

“Excuse me,” he said. “I’ve just given them to you there. Certainly, he has influence just because of all of the above: his accomplishments, how he’s utilized his sport, how he’s utilized his platform, how we have done it. He has enhanced basketball. He’s made a lot of people a lot of money. I hope I have, too.”

LeBron James has been very outspoken about certain topics, and racism has been one of the most important for him. He knows that there are many things to keep working on in America, and whenever he has the chance, he speaks on that. However, he would also like to see some individuals held to the same standard as some of his peers, which is what happened here

