Kevin Durant Admits He's One Of The Cousins That 'Takes A Walk On Thanksgiving'

In case you were wondering about Kevin Durant's Thanksgiving plans, he may have just revealed one of the most important parts of his holiday schedule.

In a video for 'the Boardroom," Durant was asked a series of rapid-fire questions that centered around the most famous Thanksgiving dishes. As controversial as some of those answers were, Durant delivered his best response of all when asked if he was 'one of those cousins who takes a walk.' Have a listen:

For those that don't know, 'taking a walk' in this context is a euphemism for getting high. Basically, Durant was asked if he likes to smoke with his family before the annual Thanksgiving meal, and we all heard his reply. Those that are a little more familiar with Durant likely already know that he's a self-proclaimed user.

Kevin Durant Has Been One Of The NBA's Biggest Supporters Of Recreational Cannabis Use

Durant hasn't exactly been shy about his appreciation for marijuana. He has spoken up about it multiple times publicly and even recently partnered with a dispensary to help 'destroy the stigma' against cannabis around the country.

It has recently been announced by Kevin Durant and Thirty Five Ventures that they would be partnering with Weedmaps. Weedmaps is a known platform used by people who want to purchase cannabis as well as organizations who sell it. Kevin Durant released a video accompanying the announcement and talked a little about cannabis and its use in the sports world, while also revealing that he wanted to get into the industry even earlier.



"The stigma in society, it’s like the Band-Aid’s been ripped off," Durant said. "In the sports world, it was kind of an undercover thing that players used cannabis while they actively playing. You hear the conversation more and more around the league about it, and I always thought it was always interesting that the rest of the world was a little slower to be open about cannabis and its use... Athletes are still being tested four times a year for cannabis. It just felt the world was starting to close in on how people felt about the use of cannabis, and now, it's just an open dialogue and it's been amazing to hear."

So... we finally know what Kevin Durant will be doing this Thanksgiving holiday, and it seems to be something of a tradition for the 2x Finals MVP. No doubt, he'll be having some fun during this little break from what has otherwise been a chaotic campaign for him and his team.

It will be interesting to see how they bounce back and respond after Wednesday's hopeful victory.

