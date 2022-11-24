Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Admits He's One Of The Cousins That 'Takes A Walk On Thanksgiving'

Kevin Durant

In case you were wondering about Kevin Durant's Thanksgiving plans, he may have just revealed one of the most important parts of his holiday schedule.

In a video for 'the Boardroom," Durant was asked a series of rapid-fire questions that centered around the most famous Thanksgiving dishes. As controversial as some of those answers were, Durant delivered his best response of all when asked if he was 'one of those cousins who takes a walk.' Have a listen:

For those that don't know, 'taking a walk' in this context is a euphemism for getting high. Basically, Durant was asked if he likes to smoke with his family before the annual Thanksgiving meal, and we all heard his reply. Those that are a little more familiar with Durant likely already know that he's a self-proclaimed user.

Kevin Durant Has Been One Of The NBA's Biggest Supporters Of Recreational Cannabis Use

Durant hasn't exactly been shy about his appreciation for marijuana. He has spoken up about it multiple times publicly and even recently partnered with a dispensary to help 'destroy the stigma' against cannabis around the country.

It has recently been announced by Kevin Durant and Thirty Five Ventures that they would be partnering with Weedmaps. Weedmaps is a known platform used by people who want to purchase cannabis as well as organizations who sell it. Kevin Durant released a video accompanying the announcement and talked a little about cannabis and its use in the sports world, while also revealing that he wanted to get into the industry even earlier.

"The stigma in society, it’s like the Band-Aid’s been ripped off," Durant said. "In the sports world, it was kind of an undercover thing that players used cannabis while they actively playing. You hear the conversation more and more around the league about it, and I always thought it was always interesting that the rest of the world was a little slower to be open about cannabis and its use... Athletes are still being tested four times a year for cannabis. It just felt the world was starting to close in on how people felt about the use of cannabis, and now, it's just an open dialogue and it's been amazing to hear."

So... we finally know what Kevin Durant will be doing this Thanksgiving holiday, and it seems to be something of a tradition for the 2x Finals MVP. No doubt, he'll be having some fun during this little break from what has otherwise been a chaotic campaign for him and his team.

It will be interesting to see how they bounce back and respond after Wednesday's hopeful victory.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Admits He's One Of The Cousins That 'Takes A Walk On Thanksgiving'

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant Takes Hilarious Shot At Kendrick Perkins In Thanksgiving Day Tweet
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Takes Hilarious Shot At Kendrick Perkins After He Says He's Eating 6 Plates Of Thanksgiving Dinner

By Nico Martinez
Andre Iguodala Savagely Destroys Mikal Bridges On Instagram After Being Call 'Oldhead'
NBA Media

Andre Iguodala Savagely Destroys Mikal Bridges On Instagram After Being Call 'Oldhead'

By Orlando Silva
Yuta Wantanabe
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Says Yuta Wantanabe Is The Best Shooter In The NBA

By Nico Martinez
Patrick Beverley Has Been Suspended For 3 Games After Shoving Deandre Ayton
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Has Been Suspended For 3 Games After Shoving Deandre Ayton

By Orlando Silva
Shaquille O'Neal Once Peed In The Shoes Of A Phoenix Suns Teammate
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Once Peed In The Shoes Of A Phoenix Suns Teammate

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kevin Durant Reveals Ben Simmons Yelled At Him For Not Dunking A Basketball
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Reveals Ben Simmons Yelled At Him For Not Dunking A Basketball

By Orlando Silva
OKC Thunder Disrespected Shai Gilgeous-Alexander By Asking His Girlfriend To Kiss Her Best Friend On The Kiss Cam
NBA Media

OKC Thunder Disrespected Shai Gilgeous-Alexander By Asking His Girlfriend To Kiss Her Best Friend On The Kiss Cam

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kevin Love Makes Bold Comparison Between Current Cleveland Cavaliers And The 2016 Team
NBA Media

Kevin Love Makes Bold Comparison Between Current Cleveland Cavaliers And The 2016 Team

By Orlando Silva
Stephon Marbury Shows Support To Kyrie Irving With Denzel Washington's Legendary Quote
NBA Media

Stephon Marbury Shows Support To Kyrie Irving With Denzel Washington's Legendary Quote

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Former Spurs Psychologist Makes Final Decision On Lawsuit Against Josh Primo And The Spurs
NBA Media

Former Spurs Psychologist Makes Final Decision On Lawsuit Against Josh Primo And The Spurs

By Aaron Abhishek
DeMarcus Cousins Reportedly Close To Joining Taiwan's T1 League
NBA Media

DeMarcus Cousins Reportedly Close To Joining Taiwan's T1 League

By Orlando Silva
Devin Booker Caught Shoving Dennis Schroder In The Back After He Criticized Patrick Beverley For Pushing Deandre Ayton
NBA Media

Devin Booker Caught Shoving Dennis Schroder In The Back After He Criticized Patrick Beverley For Pushing Deandre Ayton

By Orlando Silva
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Land Gordon Hayward And Mason Plumlee
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Land Gordon Hayward And Mason Plumlee

By Orlando Silva
Giannis Antetokounmpo Seemingly Fires Back At Haters With Social Media Post
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Seemingly Fires Back At Haters With Social Media Post

By Orlando Silva
Video: Stephen Curry's Son Canon Does His Father's "Night-Night" Celebration After The Warriors Beat The Clippers
NBA Media

Video: Stephen Curry's Son Canon Does His Father's "Night-Night" Celebration After The Warriors Beat The Clippers

By Aaron Abhishek