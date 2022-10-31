Kevin Durant Shut Down A Fan Who Misunderstood A Video Of Him Yelling: "I Was Talkin To A Ref"

Credit: Wendell Cruz/USA Today Sports

When the news broke in the offseason that the Brooklyn Nets would be keeping Kevin Durant, many figured this would allow them to contend for a championship once again. Kyrie Irving was returning as well, of course, and Ben Simmons was finally ready to play basketball again. But any optimism the team and its fans felt before the season started has been obliterated since the Nets are sitting on just 1 win after 6 games.

On the offensive end, there are a few problems. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have both started the season hot. But the Nets' defense is a problem, they are giving up a lot of points to nearly every team they play. And it's not all good off the court either, Nets owner Joe Tsai called Kyrie Irving out for something he shared last week, another controversy to distract the Nets from their basketball.

And amidst all this, fans of the team are displeased with the way things have been going. After their losses, time and again, fans have taken to social media to voice their frustration. It's hard to see what will change for the Nets though, the team is nowhere near the level that they need to be at. So when a video clip of KD yelling in frustration on the court went viral, a fan was quick to suggest that the team needed more of it.

"KD has never spoke truer words @KDTrey5. Please yell this every game. Thank you in advance."

Everyone knows Kevin Durant is quite active on Twitter, and so this fan might have hoped for a response. And he got one, too, just not one he perhaps expected.

Kevin Durant Shut Down A Fan That Thought He Was Yelling At His Teammates

The fan thought Durant had something to say to his teammates, but he was talking to someone else entirely. As KD explained in his response to the viral tweet, his ire was aimed at the refs, not his teammates. '

"I don’t think I should. I was talkin to a ref."

Kevin Durant is never one to throw his teammates under the bus publicly, so it's no surprise to see that he cleared this misconception up quite quickly. But while KD may not have been talking to his teammates there, even he will not be able to deny that serious changes are needed for the Nets. The team needs to start winning soon, or this could be another embarrassing season for the franchise.