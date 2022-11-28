Kevon Looney Explains How He Learned To Play With Stephen Curry

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry is undoubtedly the backbone of the Golden State Warriors, which dominated the NBA for almost a decade. During that domination, Curry established himself as one of the best players to ever play in the history of the league. Obviously, it wouldn't have been possible without the support of some amazing teammates over the years.

Among them is none other than Kevon Looney. Looney has spent his entire career with the Golden State Warriors, and the franchise certainly respects his contribution to winning titles. It was evident when Looney signed a 3-year $25.5 million deal with the Warriors this offseason.

Kevon Looney On Playing With Stephen Curry

Kevon Looney may now be considered one of the new foundational pieces by head coach Steve Kerr, but his journey hasn't been easy. Playing alongside one of the best players of this generation, in Stephen Curry, takes a lot of adjustments to make, and Looney explained just that in a recent interview.

Via The Athletic:

“I take pride in being able to catch,” he said, seated at his locker after Wednesday night’s 124-107 win over the Clippers. “And my first couple years, I feel like I couldn’t catch.” He’d roll too early sometimes. Get in the way often. And he never knew when the pass was coming. When Curry did pass to him, the ball seemed to sneak up on him. “He might throw it behind the neck,” Looney said, throwing an invisible ball over his shoulder. “He might pass it behind the back,” he said, whipping his hand around his chair. “He might look you off the first two times, then come to you on the third one. It ain’t something you just script. Some of his passes be out of nowhere. And I was on a short leash. You turn that mug over, you get subbed out quick.” By his third year, Looney said, he started to understand how to play with Curry. By year four, he had it down. Now, in year eight, he’s a professor of the craft. “I definitely did feel like I earned a graduate degree when I figured it out,” Looney said. “When guys actually started liking to play with me, I knew I made it.” “I understand all their pain,” Looney said. “A lot of times you catch the ball and you feel like you’re wide open and you’re like, ‘I’m gon’ shoot it.’ But nah, nah. Steph is coming around off a screen. You better wait a second and pass it to him in the corner. That’s what makes the offense go. In turn, he’s going to find you for a dunk. You’ve got to find the balance of turning down the decent shots for great shots.”

Looney is now a veteran for the Warriors and is a master at playing alongside Stephen Curry. His growth should be an example of learning how to play with Curry because this season, the younger players have disappointed Curry with their performances several times.

Hopefully, this interview by Looney will be helpful to the next crop of stars donning the Golden State Warriors jersey for the foreseeable future.

